Rashard Kelly on career-high: "It's March, the most important time of the year"

The first elimination game of his senior season brought out the best in Rashard Kelly, who scored a career-high 16 points to help lead No. 11 Wichita State to an 89-81 victory over Temple in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday at the Amway Center.
Before Friday, Kelly had made 45 percent of his shots and 58 percent of his free throws. On Friday, Kelly was 6 of 8 on field goals and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.
So what got into him?
"It's March," Kelly said, "the most important time of the year."
Never miss a local story.
Kelly has been identified by opposing defenses as a non-entity before a shot goes up (then he becomes a threat for an offensive rebound). Teams routinely sag off him five feet to clog the lane for WSU's other drivers and even leave him completely to play help defense on pick-and-rolls.
For the first time this season, Kelly made an opponent pay for that lack of respect. He used the space available in front of him to take a couple of power dribbles and aggressively take a shot near the rim.
"Defenses don't think he can shoot, so Rashard just took what they gave him," said Landry Shamet, who scored a team-high 24 points. "He made some really good plays out of guys sagging off of him and nobody guarding him. He got to the rim quite a few times."
To Kelly, it was all about survive and advance.
He shook off any doubts about him going to the free throw line, a place where he has barely made over 50 percent of his shots during conference play, with WSU clinging to a 78-75 lead with 2:23 remaining.
"I used to let that kind of stuff bother me, but I've been playing basketball for 18 of my 22 years living," Kelly said. "I've missed shots before, it's not the end of the world. I've got to remind myself how far I've come."
According to Hoop-math, Kelly is shooting 22 percent on two-point jump shots this season. Opponents, like Houston in Saturday's semifinals, are likely to continue to sag off Kelly.
But if he can remain aggressive and finish at the rim (he's just above 60 percent there, per Hoop-math), then Wichita State's offense -- especially pick-and-rolls involving Shamet and Shaquille Morris -- get a little more room to operate.
That's a scary proposition for an offense already operating at near the most efficient level in the country. After scoring at 1.22 points per possession against Temple, WSU's offense moved up to No. 4 in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency.
"You've got to win or go home, survive and advance, so we're going to do whatever it takes," Kelly said.
Comments