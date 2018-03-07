Oral Roberts beats Wichita State 2-1

Wichita State pitchers had another good day Wednesday, but the hitters had their worst showing of the season. Oral Roberts made its two runs in the third stand up in handing WSU a 2-1 loss in Tulsa.
Five Shocker pitchers struck out 17 batters, bringing their two-game total to 32.
However, WSU (9-2) hitters were held to their lowest run (1) and hit totals (3) of the season.
ORU (7-3) scored twice in the third. Cal Hernandez led off with a double and Nick Roark walked. Noah Cummings doubled in Hernandez, and Spencer Henson’s sacrifice fly scored Roark. After a strikeout, WSU pitcher Robby Evans hit two straight batters with two outs to load the bases, but got out of the inning with a groundout.
Never miss a local story.
In all, ORU stranded 11 baserunners, six in scoring position.
WSU’s only run was a gift. Luke Ritter opened the sixth by being hit by a pitch. Greyson Jenista walked. ORU’s Grant Townsend, who has not allowed a run this season, relieved. Alec Bohm flied to right with neither runners being able to advance. Then Townsend threw a wild pitch and Ritter scored.
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Oral Roberts
ab
r
h
bi
Ritter 2b
3
1
0
0
Rotola cf
5
0
1
0
Jenista cf
3
0
1
0
Hrnndz 3b
3
1
1
0
Bohm 3b
3
0
0
0
Roark 2b
3
1
1
0
Dugas rf
3
0
0
0
Cmmngs rf
3
0
1
1
Gibson ph
1
0
0
0
Henson 1b
2
0
0
0
DeBckr rf
0
0
0
0
Keizor c
4
0
1
0
O’Brien 1b
3
0
0
0
Archmb lf
3
0
1
0
Croft pr
0
0
0
0
Montoya ss
3
0
0
0
Wallace dh
1
0
0
0
Pearson dh
2
0
0
0
Katzfey dh
2
0
0
0
Pace ph
1
0
0
0
Young lf
4
0
1
0
Trtwne c
2
0
0
0
Boyer ss
2
0
1
0
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
Vickers ss
0
0
0
0
Totals
28
1
3
0
Totals
29
2
6
2
Wichita St.
000
001
000
—
1 3 1
3ral Roberts
002
000
00x
—
2 6 0
E: Ritter (3). LOB: WSU 6, ORU 11. 2B: Young (5), Hernandez (2), Cunnings (1), Rotola (3). SF: Henson. CS: Hernandez. Croft.
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Killgore L,0-1
2
3
2
2
3
4
Evans
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
3
McGinness
2
1
0
0
0
4
Tyler
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
3
Minor
1
0
0
0
0
3
Oral Roberts
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Varnell W,1-0
5
2
1
1
2
7
Townsend
2 2/3
1
0
0
1
5
Stout S,5
1 1/3
0
0
0
1
2
WP: Townsend 2. HBP: Wallace, Ritter (by Varnell), Archambo, Montoya, Hernandez, Cummings (by Evans). Balk: Varnell.
T:3:03. A: 772.
Comments