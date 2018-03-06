Wichita State Shockers

Freshman gets his first win in WSU baseball victory

Eagle staff

March 06, 2018 05:58 PM

Preston Snavely struck out eight batter in five innings as Wichita State beat SIU-Edwardsville 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Eck Stadium.

Snavely, a freshman from Fort Collins, Colo., was making his first start of the season.

Alex Segal pitched three innings of relief, striking out five. Tyler Davis pitched the ninth and struck out two.

The 14 strikeouts was a team best in a game this season for WSU (9-1). The Shockers walked one and allowed three hits.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Noah Croft homered to right to gain a 1-1 tie for the Shockers. Then Jordan Boyer and Luke Ritter walked and went to second and third on Greyson Jenista’s infield out. Boyer scored on a wild pitch. Alec Bohm walked and stole second. Ritter and Bohm scored on Mason O’Brien’s two-out single.

Croft tripled in the eighth, driving in Jacob Katzfey, who had singled. Croft scored on Ritter’s sacrifice fly to left.

Former Heights pitcher Keylan Killgore (0-0) will pitched for WSU with the Shockers play at Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

SIU-Edwardsville

ab

r

h

bi

Wichita St.

ab

r

h

bi

Fehr cf-lf

4

0

0

0

Ritter 2b

3

1

1

1

Ross 2b-ss

4

0

1

1

Jenista cf

3

0

2

0

C-Smith 1b

3

0

0

0

Bohm 3b

4

1

1

0

Weimer c

3

0

0

0

Dugas rf

2

0

0

0

Pattan ph

1

0

0

0

Gibson rf

1

0

0

0

McCunn 3b

2

0

0

0

DeBckr rf

1

0

0

0

Hoang ph

1

0

0

0

O’Brien dh

3

0

1

2

Hmphrs dh

3

0

0

0

Young lf

4

0

2

0

Layton lf-rf

3

0

0

0

Katzfey 1b

4

1

2

0

Gcks rf-2b

3

1

2

0

Croft c

4

2

2

2

Tursi ss

2

0

0

0

Boyer ss

3

1

0

0

Giltz cf

1

0

0

0

Totals

30

1

3

1

Totals

32

6

11

5

SIU-Edwardsville

001

000

000

1 3 0

Wichita St.

000

040

02x

6 11 0

2B: Goecks (3), Young (4). 3B: Croft (1). HR: Croft (1). SF: Ritter (1). SB: Goecks (1), McCunn (1), Bohm (2). CS: Jenista.

Nebraska

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Fulkerson

2

4

0

0

0

1

Taucher L,0-1

2

0

0

0

4

3

Miller

1

2

1

1

1

1

Bone

2

1

0

0

1

3

Johnson

1

3

2

2

0

2

Wichita State

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Snavely W,1-0

5

3

1

1

1

8

Segal

3

0

0

0

0

5

Davis

1

0

0

0

0

2

WP: Miller, Johnson. HBP: Cordova-Smith (by Snavely). T: 2:42. A: 1,285.

