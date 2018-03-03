Wichita State Shockers

Shockers hit three homers in eighth straight win

Eagle staff

March 03, 2018 05:27 PM

Wichita State hit three home runs and freshman pitcher Liam Eddy got his third win in three starts in WSU’s 6-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday at Eck Stadium.

Wichita State has started the season with eight straight wins.

Eddy gave up one run in six innings Saturday. He retired the first seven batters he faced and 9 of the first 10. Eddy gave up a leadoff triple in the fourth that led to Nebraska’s only run, but he stranded five runners on base during his final three innings.

WSU struck for five runs in the third inning. Greyson Jenista hit a three-run home run, and Alec Bohm followed with a solo homer. Mason O’Brien’s single drove home Dayton Dugas to make it 5-0.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Luke Ritter’s one-out homer in the fourth made it 6-1.

Nebraska (5-5) added two runs in the ninth.

The teams wrap up the three-game series at 2 p.m. Sunday. Junior Connor Lungwitz is scheduled to pitch for the Shockers.

Nebraska

ab

r

h

bi

Wichita St.

ab

r

h

bi

Altavilla ss

5

0

0

0

Ritter 2b

4

1

1

1

Hagge lf

5

1

2

0

Jenista cf

3

1

2

3

Schrber 1b

4

0

1

1

Bohm 3b

4

1

1

1

Wilkenng c

3

0

1

0

Dugas rf

4

1

2

0

Roskam 3b

4

0

1

0

O’Brien 1b

4

0

1

1

Hallmark cf

3

1

1

0

Croft dh

4

0

2

0

Athey dh

4

1

1

2

Young lf

4

0

2

0

Repinski 2b

4

0

2

0

Troutwn c

4

1

1

0

Klenke rf

4

0

1

0

Boyer ss

3

1

1

0

Totals

36

3

10

3

Totals

34

6

13

6

Nebraska

000

100

002

3

Wichita St.

005

100

00x

6

DP: WSU. LOB: NU 8, WSU 5. 2B: Boyer (2). 3B: Hagge (1). HR: Athey (1), Ritter (1), Jenista (4), Bohm (4). CS: Croft, Young.

Nebraska

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Fisher L,0-2

2 1/3

8

5

5

0

0

Waldron

2 2/3

3

1

1

0

1

Engelken

3

2

0

0

0

0

Wichita St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eddy W,3-0

6

6

1

1

1

2

Sanburn

1

0

0

0

0

3

Tyler

1

2

0

0

0

0

Barnhouse

1

2

2

2

1

0

HBP: Jenista (by Engelken). WP: Eddy.

T: 2:30. A: 2,271.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday

View More Video