Temple knocks out Wichita State in opening round of AAC women’s tournament

Temple upset Wichita State in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament, beating WSY 72-59 on Saturday in Uncasville, Conn.
No. 5 seed Wichita State (14-17) entered the tournament on a four-game winning streak. Temple (12-18) had lost six of its last seven.
WSU senior Rangie Bessard scored a team-high 23 points and was the only Shocker in double-figures. She finished with 15 games of 20 or more points in her final season.
The Shockers shot 38 percent and committed 18 turnovers.
The American’s leading scorer Tanaya Atkinson led Temple with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Emani Mayo scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half to go with six rebounds and six assists.
TEMPLE (12-18)—Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-4 3-5 7, Jones 2-4 2-2 8, E.Mayo 8-16 1-1 20, Atkinson 9-19 6-10 24, Niang 2-4 0-0 6, Oliver 3-7 0-0 7, Berger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 12-18 72.
WICHITA ST. (14-17)—Lozada-Cabbage 2-7 0-0 4, Bessard 8-17 5-5 23, Thompson 2-3 1-1 5, Lockhart 2-8 0-0 5, Ambrosio 3-7 1-2 8, Stovall 1-2 0-0 2, Preston 1-5 1-2 3, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Chapel 0-0 0-0 0, Tompkins 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 23-60 8-10 59.
Temple
15
19
24
14
—
72
Wichita St.
11
17
19
12
—
59
3-Point Goals—Temple 8-23 (E.Mayo 4-8, Jones 2-4, Niang 2-4, Oliver 1-4, Berger 0-1, Atkinson 0-2); WSU 5-20 (Bessard 2-4, Lozada-Cabbage 1-4, Lockhart 1-4, Ambrosio 1-4, Stovall 0-1, Tompkins 0-1, Preston 0-2). Assists—Temple 16 (E.Mayo 6), WSU 15 (Ambrosio 6). Rebounds—Temple 32 (Atkinson 7), WSU 39 (Thompson 9). Total Fouls—Temple 13, WSU 18.
