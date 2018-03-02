Wichita State’s Rangie Bessard is always ready for the next challenge

Rangie Bessard has gotten good at thinking about the next thing.
Bessard, a 6-foot-1 senior forward for Wichita State’s women’s basketball team, has – not always by choice – spent much of her college career planning for what is to come.
So it might be a relief for Bessard to be approaching the end of her collegiate career without a certain next step.
Bessard, who leads the Shockers in scoring (19.6 points) and rebounding (7.5), has designs on becoming a pediatric surgeon. She may opt to continue her basketball career overseas or see where academics take her.
The Shockers (14-16) begin play in the American Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed against No. 11 Temple at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
“I’m not really sure what I’m doing after college just yet,” Bessard said. “It depends what opens up after the season and what basketball maybe sends my way. If not, I’m going to continue my education at WSU with some more classes, apply to medical schools and get a lot of shadowing jobs with our team doctors and go from there.”
Bessard owns a 3.4 grade-point average as a biology major with a minor in sociology. Her interest in the medical field is long-standing and beginning to drive her thoughts about the future.
“Naturally, I’ve always been a person who wants to help, who wants to figure out things and who loves the complexity of things,” Bessard said. “I’ve always felt like God has always put in my heart to give to others, not look so much toward receiving. I don’t care about receiving anything, I’ve always been a giver.
“I’m very, very excited to become a future surgeon and I can’t wait to help in many different ways and make my mark there. I’ve left my mark in basketball and maybe it’s time to make my mark in a different area.”
Bessard, a native of Rosharon, Texas, went to the opposite end of the United States by signing and playing her freshman season with Minnesota. She wanted to play for coach Pam Borton, who made 10 postseason appearances in 12 seasons with the Golden Gophers, and Bessard was attracted by Minnesota’s prestigious medical school.
Borton, though, was fired after Bessard’s freshman season, and while Bessard didn’t immediately decide to transfer, it wasn’t ultimately a difficult decision.
“Playing for (Borton) was always a dream,” Bessard said. “It became a (reality) when they began recruiting me, and the more I grew a relationship with her and her coaching staff, it just felt like home away from home.
“When she got fired, it struck a nerve with me and didn’t sit really well with me, but that didn’t mean that I was going to stop and not give the other coaching staff a fair opportunity. Things just didn’t really work out for me, so I made my decision to come to Wichita State.”
Bessard has faced similar upheaval at WSU, where during her junior season she played for three coaches. Jody Adams-Birch was fired during last season, replaced for one game while suspended by assistant Kirk Crawford, and for the rest of the season by Linda Hargrove.
Keitha Adams was hired to before this season, and she guided the Shockers to a 9-7 American record, with all nine wins in the last 13 games. Bessard was chosen second-team All-AAC on Friday.
Bessard has found stability, even if it involves some uncertainty.
“When I kind of look back on my college career, I think every lesson was also a blessing in disguise,” Bessard said. “Every step that I took during my college journey for basketball, I wouldn’t change.”
