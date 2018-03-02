WSU assistant Donnie Jones enjoys his homecoming to Central Florida

It was a familiar sight to assistant coach Donnie Jones walking into CFE Arena early Thursday for Wichita State’s shootaround.
The drive there through Orlando traffic, the walk up to the back entrance, strolling onto the court — this is what Jones did for six seasons, from 2010 to 2016, at Central Florida when he was the head coach.
There were plenty of emotions flowing through Jones, Gregg Marshall’s newest addition to the coaching staff, following No. 11 Wichita State’s 75-71 victory in overtime over Central Florida and many of the players Jones recruited to be Knights.
“There’s a lot of great memories here,” Jones said 30 minutes after the game, still on the court catching up with his old UCF contacts. “I walked into this place this morning and I had a big smile on my face thinking about all of the great kids I was fortunate enough to coach and how much I learned from all of these people here. I’m just grateful for the opportunity. We did a lot of great things here and built a lot of great friendships, friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Jones watched as two of his most prized recruits — AJ Davis and BJ Taylor — went off against the Shockers. Davis scored a career-high 31 points, while Taylor added 23 for the Knights.
UCF rallied from nine points down in the final four minutes to force overtime, as Davis banked in a three-pointer with less than a second remaining.
“I always knew he was going to be a special player,” Jones said. “He’s got a great future ahead of him. I was hoping he would have a great game and we won by one, so it turned out to be a win-win for me.”
Jones said he still has a special bond with the players that were with him at UCF. He compiled a 100-88 record in his six seasons at UCF and was fired following a 12-18 season in 2015-16. Jones spent the season after as a scout for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.
“Those kids will always be kids I have a special bond with and I will always want to see them do well,” Jones said. “I’ll cheer for them at all times. They’ve got a great coach now in Johnny (Dawkins) and he’s doing a great job with them.”
Jones, 50, has meshed well with assistants Isaac Brown and Kyle Lindsted on Marshall’s staff. He brings head-coaching experience, recruiting ties to the South, and a past history with the AAC.
Marshall said on Thursday that after 20 years of trying, he was happy to finally get Jones on his staff.
“Donnie Jones is first of all a wonderful human being,” Marshall said. “I tried to hire him in 1998 when he was the (director of basketball operations) in Florida. He made a good choice sticking with Billy Donovan and he won a couple of national championships.
“He’s a tremendous man, a tremendous father and husband. He’s a great representative of our program and just such a positive voice. Our players are really drawn to him and recruits are as well. He’s a relationship-builder and I love having him on my staff and in our community.”
