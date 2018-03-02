Why Gregg Marshall thought WSU needed a win like its one over UCF

Failing to close out a victory in regulation with a nine-point lead and four minutes to play is not exactly what Wichita State needed.
Allowing a sixth straight opponent to score better than one point per possession and a fifth player to score 30 or more points against its defense is definitely not what WSU needed.
But in the grander scheme of things, WSU coach Gregg Marshall thought his team needed a game like the one on Thursday at CFE Arena in Orlando, where the 11th-ranked Shockers prevailed 75-71 in overtime over Central Florida.
"We needed to win a game like this and I told my team that going into overtime," Marshall said of the win that improved WSU to 24-5 and 14-3 in conference play. "We made just enough plays."
Never miss a local story.
WSU has produced winning plays in clutch moments this season (like in road wins at Baylor, Tulsa, and Cincinnati), but its two late-game collapses (a one-point loss to Notre Dame in Maui and an overtime defeat to Temple) seem to still be in the minds of the Shockers.
Landry Shamet compared Thursday’s game to the Temple loss, where the Owls rallied to force overtime with a last-second shot. In Philadelphia, WSU collapsed in the waning moments. In Orlando, WSU found the winning plays in overtime.
"That’s a game we haven’t won yet," Shamet said. "We gave that one away at Temple. This was the opposite here. We executed (in overtime) and came out with a win, it feels good."
But that doesn’t erase the troubling trends that put WSU in that predicament in the first place.
Before Thursday, UCF was ranked No. 270 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency. Not that you could tell in the game’s first eight minutes, as the Knights made 9 of their first 12 shots and put WSU in a 22-11 hole.
Marshall was so disgusted by his team’s attempt at playing man defense that he switched to a 1-3-1 zone.
"Out of 20 years, I don’t remember one of my teams being that anemic on the defensive end, but we were" Marshall said. "The zone changed the rhythm of the game. Some nights it works, some nights it doesn’t. Thank goodness we have it in our back pocket."
The switch to zone spurred a 23-3 run for WSU, as the defense held UCF without a field goal and 13 empty possessions over the next 15 trips down the floor.
WSU could have avoided a dramatic ending, up 64-55 with 4:17 remaining, but its offense hit a dry spell and scored just two points in its final five possessions. UCF ended with an 11-2 run, culminating with AJ Davis desperately banking in the game-tying three-pointer with less than a second remaining.
Davis, a 30-percent three-point shooter, scored a career-high 31 points with a career-high six threes.
"Usually when you bank in a three, that team wins," Marshall said. "That’s called karma.
"I just hope he called bank."
But the shot could have been prevented all together if WSU had collected BJ Taylor’s three-point miss just seconds earlier. The loose ball appeared to be in Rashard Kelly’s grasp, but squirted free to the perimeter, where Davis picked it up and hoisted up his sixth three-pointer of the night over the out-stretched hands of Kelly and Austin Reaves.
"I have no idea how we let that ball slip out of our hands, but we did," Marshall said.
In overtime, WSU took its final lead when Frankamp drilled a 15-footer for a 70-69 lead with 1:29 remaining in overtime. After Davis missed a pair of free throws on the other end, WSU senior Darral Willis delivered the crucial basket – a fadeaway jumper with his leg kicked out – to put WSU on top, 72-69, with 39 seconds left.
After playing just three minutes in the first half (Marshall said afterward to expect WSU’s rotation, once 10 strong, to be condensed in March), Willis came off the bench to deliver several timely plays late in the second half and in overtime. Willis finished with seven points and six rebounds in 14 minutes.
"You never know when you’re going to play or get your chance, so I just try to take full advantage of the time I do get," Willis said.
"He’s very productive when he’s not going in too big of a rush and trying to do things too quickly," Marshall added.
There was no wild celebration exiting the court or in the post-game locker room. This was a team that was relieved to escape with a victory.
Welcome to March, where there are no easy ones.
"We obviously don’t want it to get to overtime, but we’re proud of this one to get the win down the stretch on the road," WSU senior Shaquille Morris said. "After going through all of that adversity, we executed and were able to pull this one out. That’s going to help us down the road."
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
Comments