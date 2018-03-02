Why Gregg Marshall thought WSU needed a win like its one over UCF

More Videos

Gregg Marshall says WSU 'needed' a win like the OT one over UCF 3:58

Gregg Marshall says WSU 'needed' a win like the OT one over UCF

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday 1:46

Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what Koch Arena will be like on Sunday

Taylor Eldridge explains how Darral went Dirk to help WSU pull out the win 2:30

Taylor Eldridge explains how Darral went Dirk to help WSU pull out the win

Shocker seniors: Wichita State's 'glue guy' Rashard Kelly does the dirty work 1:54

Shocker seniors: Wichita State's 'glue guy' Rashard Kelly does the dirty work

Shocker seniors: Darral Willis Jr. continued a trend of junior college big men who made an impact at WSU 1:56

Shocker seniors: Darral Willis Jr. continued a trend of junior college big men who made an impact at WSU

The rise of Shaq Morris: Marshall talks about player's jump from project to possible pro 12:46

The rise of Shaq Morris: Marshall talks about player's jump from project to possible pro

Shocker seniors: Local legend Conner Frankamp wrote a new chapter as WSU's sharpshooter 1:46

Shocker seniors: Local legend Conner Frankamp wrote a new chapter as WSU's sharpshooter

Shocker seniors: Zach Brown used defense to cement his legacy at WSU 2:19

Shocker seniors: Zach Brown used defense to cement his legacy at WSU

Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly argue over the credit for Shaq’s 10 rebounds 3:39

Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly argue over the credit for Shaq’s 10 rebounds

Markis McDuffie says he’s back after scoring career-high 26 in SMU win 2:30

Markis McDuffie says he’s back after scoring career-high 26 in SMU win

With a share of the AAC championship on the line on Sunday, WSU coach Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what they think Koch Arena will be like. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com
With a share of the AAC championship on the line on Sunday, WSU coach Gregg Marshall and Landry Shamet talk about what they think Koch Arena will be like. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State Shockers

Why Gregg Marshall thought WSU needed a win like its one over UCF

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

March 02, 2018 06:58 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Failing to close out a victory in regulation with a nine-point lead and four minutes to play is not exactly what Wichita State needed.

Allowing a sixth straight opponent to score better than one point per possession and a fifth player to score 30 or more points against its defense is definitely not what WSU needed.

But in the grander scheme of things, WSU coach Gregg Marshall thought his team needed a game like the one on Thursday at CFE Arena in Orlando, where the 11th-ranked Shockers prevailed 75-71 in overtime over Central Florida.

"We needed to win a game like this and I told my team that going into overtime," Marshall said of the win that improved WSU to 24-5 and 14-3 in conference play. "We made just enough plays."

WSU has produced winning plays in clutch moments this season (like in road wins at Baylor, Tulsa, and Cincinnati), but its two late-game collapses (a one-point loss to Notre Dame in Maui and an overtime defeat to Temple) seem to still be in the minds of the Shockers.

Landry Shamet compared Thursday’s game to the Temple loss, where the Owls rallied to force overtime with a last-second shot. In Philadelphia, WSU collapsed in the waning moments. In Orlando, WSU found the winning plays in overtime.

"That’s a game we haven’t won yet," Shamet said. "We gave that one away at Temple. This was the opposite here. We executed (in overtime) and came out with a win, it feels good."

But that doesn’t erase the troubling trends that put WSU in that predicament in the first place.

Wichita Eagle reporter Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 75-71 overtime victory over Central Florida on March 1, 2018. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Before Thursday, UCF was ranked No. 270 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency. Not that you could tell in the game’s first eight minutes, as the Knights made 9 of their first 12 shots and put WSU in a 22-11 hole.

Marshall was so disgusted by his team’s attempt at playing man defense that he switched to a 1-3-1 zone.

"Out of 20 years, I don’t remember one of my teams being that anemic on the defensive end, but we were" Marshall said. "The zone changed the rhythm of the game. Some nights it works, some nights it doesn’t. Thank goodness we have it in our back pocket."

The switch to zone spurred a 23-3 run for WSU, as the defense held UCF without a field goal and 13 empty possessions over the next 15 trips down the floor.

WSU could have avoided a dramatic ending, up 64-55 with 4:17 remaining, but its offense hit a dry spell and scored just two points in its final five possessions. UCF ended with an 11-2 run, culminating with AJ Davis desperately banking in the game-tying three-pointer with less than a second remaining.

Davis, a 30-percent three-point shooter, scored a career-high 31 points with a career-high six threes.

"Usually when you bank in a three, that team wins," Marshall said. "That’s called karma.

"I just hope he called bank."

But the shot could have been prevented all together if WSU had collected BJ Taylor’s three-point miss just seconds earlier. The loose ball appeared to be in Rashard Kelly’s grasp, but squirted free to the perimeter, where Davis picked it up and hoisted up his sixth three-pointer of the night over the out-stretched hands of Kelly and Austin Reaves.

"I have no idea how we let that ball slip out of our hands, but we did," Marshall said.

In overtime, WSU took its final lead when Frankamp drilled a 15-footer for a 70-69 lead with 1:29 remaining in overtime. After Davis missed a pair of free throws on the other end, WSU senior Darral Willis delivered the crucial basket – a fadeaway jumper with his leg kicked out – to put WSU on top, 72-69, with 39 seconds left.

After playing just three minutes in the first half (Marshall said afterward to expect WSU’s rotation, once 10 strong, to be condensed in March), Willis came off the bench to deliver several timely plays late in the second half and in overtime. Willis finished with seven points and six rebounds in 14 minutes.

"You never know when you’re going to play or get your chance, so I just try to take full advantage of the time I do get," Willis said.

"He’s very productive when he’s not going in too big of a rush and trying to do things too quickly," Marshall added.

There was no wild celebration exiting the court or in the post-game locker room. This was a team that was relieved to escape with a victory.

Welcome to March, where there are no easy ones.

"We obviously don’t want it to get to overtime, but we’re proud of this one to get the win down the stretch on the road," WSU senior Shaquille Morris said. "After going through all of that adversity, we executed and were able to pull this one out. That’s going to help us down the road."

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

