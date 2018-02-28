Here’s what might be at stake for Wichita State and Fred VanVleet

As the initial shock wears off from Friday’s report by Yahoo! Sports that gave a glimpse into the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption, the more than 20 NCAA Division I programs mentioned in the report are left to wonder what penalties the NCAA might dole out in response.
Wichita State is one of those programs. Former star Fred VanVleet and his stepfather, Joe Danforth, received money from a sports agency during VanVleet’s senior in 2014-15 with the Shockers, according to balance sheets from ASM Sports that federal agents are using in their investigation, the Yahoo! report says.
“We’re not going to pass any judgment at this point,” Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright told The Eagle on Friday. “It was a report, and we’ll cooperate if asked to by the NCAA or any legal entities to see if there’s truth behind it. We know the people involved that represent our institution and we believe in them.”
David Ridpath, a sports administration professor at Ohio University and an expert on NCAA compliance, says it would be wise for the programs mentioned in the report to take the claims seriously.
Never miss a local story.
“Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire,” Ridpath said. “They are just allegations, but this is the FBI. I think everybody needs to take it seriously and not blow this off. This is a situation where it could end up damaging Wichita State, even if they knew about it or not.”
Boatright and WSU men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall have said no one at WSU knew about the allegations.
“We have nothing to hide,” Marshall said Saturday. “If this is true, because it’s got to be proven that he did this, then we’ll take our hit, whatever that is, and we’ll move on. But no one in that locker room had anything to do with it. No coaches, no players. If it did happen, it was one person acting alone, and the people in that world that’s out there got in his pocket.”
Even if no one at WSU was aware of VanVleet’s alleged actions, the university could still receive punishment from the NCAA.
Ridpath said an obvious parallel is when Marcus Camby led Massachusetts to the 1996 Final Four. After an investigation that revealed Camby had accepted gifts from agents while still in school, UMass lost its official designation as a Final Four team and was forced to return more than $150,000 the school made in NCAA Tournament revenue.
“Logically, I wouldn’t disagree with fans at Wichita State who think they shouldn’t get in trouble because they didn’t know,” Ridpath said. “But there are numerous cases in the NCAA where the institution had no idea and it was still penalized. If that worked, then everybody would say they didn’t know and nobody would be sanctioned. So it’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card.”
So what might be at stake for WSU and VanVleet?
▪ WSU finished 26-9 during VanVleet’s senior season in 2015-16, winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship, and winning two games in the NCAA Tournament before bowing out to Miami in the round of 32. WSU could be forced to vacate its NCAA Tournament appearance, including the wins over Vanderbilt and Arizona, and return the revenue money it earned as a result.
▪ VanVleet appeared in 31 of 35 games during his senior season. WSU finished with a record of 25-6 during games VanVleet played. WSU could be forced to vacate the 31 games VanVleet played if he is deemed retroactively ineligible for the 2015-16 season.
▪ VanVleet averaged 12.2 points and 5.5 assists in winning the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2016, while leading the Shockers to the MVC title. The NCAA has no capacity to take those awards away, but if the NCAA deemed VanVleet ineligible then the Missouri Valley could choose to strip VanVleet of the honor and force WSU to vacate the regular-season title in 2015-16.
▪ Many are wondering if WSU’s run to the 2013 Final Four, the 35-1 season in 2014 and the win over Kansas in the 2015 NCAA Tournament could be affected. Based on what was published in the Yahoo! report, the answer is no. The payments to VanVleet and his stepfather didn’t begin until December 2015 and early 2016, which means the previous seasons VanVleet played with WSU should go untouched.
It’s unclear how the NCAA will ultimately respond to the allegations in the report, but Ridpath said he was “pleasantly surprised” that the NCAA did not rule any of the current players mentioned in the report — stars such as Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter — ineligible for games over the weekend.
Ridpath says the fact that the NCAA did not act could suggest it doesn’t believe there’s enough evidence to dole out punishment. But the more likely scenario, according to the professor, is that the NCAA wants to get through the NCAA Tournament before addressing the report.
“You have to remember what time of year it is,” Ridpath said. “They want the tournament to be played, whether the teams in it become ineligible later I honestly don’t think there’s too much of a concern about that.”
But Ridpath hopes the NCAA will spend its time and resources for a complete overhaul of its rules, which he says are unfair to athletes like VanVleet, instead of doling out punishment to the more than 20 schools in the report.
“I think right now the NCAA has a lot bigger problems besides Wichita State,” Ridpath said. “They’ve got a huge systemic mess, so I think they need to look at this in a broad sense of what needs to happen. I don’t think anybody can argue that right now it isn’t a complete cesspool, and we need to ask ourselves serious questions. Should the athletes get more? And if they get more, would that ruin anything? Those are the questions they need to look at, rather than looking at these issues in a singular sense.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
Comments