Who deserves the credit for Shaquille Morris’ career-high six offensive rebounds?

Not only is Shaquille Morris scoring more consistently than ever, but now his rebounding has picked up to go along with his work inside.
Morris recorded his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds for No. 13 Wichita State on Saturday in an 84-78 win over SMU at Moody Coliseum. In his last four games, Morris is averaging 20.5 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Why the sudden surge in rebounding? It depends on who you ask.
“To be honest, Shaq Morris might have had his easiest rebounding game today,” WSU senior Rashard Kelly joked. “Every time I crashed, people would check me out and nobody would check out the biggest fella on the floor. I told him he owes me six or seven of (Morris’ 10 rebounds).”
Morris smirked when asked if Kelly’s reputation as a rebounder freed him for a career-high six offensive rebounds against SMU.
“Rashard Kelly, he’s a beast on the glass,” Morris said. “But my thing is more of just using my body, using my feet, kind of faking and trying to be a defensive end out there to get around people. I crashed real hard tonight and I got six of them. They were just coming to me.”
WSU ranked third in rebounding margin entering Saturday’s game and dominated on Saturday against a depleted SMU team, holding a 41-23 rebounding advantage. It was the best offensive rebounding game of the season for WSU, which collected 53 percent of them and 17 in total.
SMU knew it would be a challenge to keep WSU off the glass. Kelly is one of the nation’s best offensive rebounders, while Darral Willis is another strong rebounder off the bench. But on Saturday, it was Morris that hurt SMU the most.
“They’re one of the better rebounding teams in the nation and they have players with size and strength,” SMU’s Jimmy Whitt said. “We could have done better boxing out, but that’s hard to do against a team with a high motor. They just did what they usually do.”
For Morris, it’s a point of pride to bring consistency down the stretch of his senior season.
“I want to know my team can rely on me to go out there and be that type of guy they want me to be,” Morris said. “If I stay consistent and we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re going to be pretty good.”
WSU coach Gregg Marshall said Morris is playing his best more consistently than he ever has in his five seasons at WSU.
Not only did Morris bully his way inside for six baskets, but he stepped out and knocked down a three-pointer, and made 8 of 10 free throws. He scored 21 points in 23 minutes.
“He’s using his body effectively and he’s doing the best job he’s done with that,” Marshall said. “He’s staying out of foul trouble for the most part. He’s been tremendous on the glass and inside scoring. It was just an overall tremendous performance by him.”
After watching Conner Frankamp and Markis McDuffie regain their swagger this week, WSU’s offense now has those two to go along with the trio of Morris, Landry Shamet, and Austin Reaves to make the Shockers one of the most potent offenses in the country.
After scoring at 1.29 points per possession against SMU, WSU’s offense moved up to sixth in the country on statistician Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency measures.
“Our guards draw a lot of attention inside and we draw a lot of attention inside,” Morris said. “It’s tough for teams to defense. We’ve got a lot of people rolling. In March, you get everybody pulling their weight and we’re going to be a real dangerous team.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
