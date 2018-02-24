Who deserves the credit for Shaquille Morris’ career-high six offensive rebounds?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:39 Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly argue over the credit for Shaq’s 10 rebounds Pause 2:30 Markis McDuffie says he’s back after scoring career-high 26 in SMU win 3:17 Gregg Marshall praises Markis McDuffie, Shaquille Morris in postgame SMU comments 1:38 Gregg Marshall makes first public comments on Fred VanVleet situation 1:05 Baseline View: Wichita State uses senior star power to get past Tulane 5:15 Shocker players talk about effort against Tulane 5:23 NBA vet has high praise for two Shockers 5:00 Marshall says team could be 'fools gold' come March if improvements aren't made 2:54 Shockers continue offensive barrage. Defense another story. 0:58 Gregg Marshall still wants to replay the 2013 Final Four Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rashard Kelly thinks he deserve some of the credit for Shaquille Morris’ double-double against SMU on Saturday. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

