WSU’s Markis McDuffie scores 26 points while taking “the next step” in SMU win

For the first time this season, Markis McDuffie’s mind stopped racing and he started playing basketball.
McDuffie missed the first 11 games of the season recovering from a stress fracture in his foot. Since returning, he would have flashes of the play that made him WSU’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, but nothing sustained.
McDuffie sustained it on Saturday, tying his career high of 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to help No. 13 Wichita State win its sixth straight game in an 84-78 victory over SMU at Moody Coliseum.
“I wanted to take the next step,” McDuffie said. “The last three games I’ve had good first halves, so I wanted to play a great 40 minutes. I was just overthinking it and stuff, but now I feel like I’m in the best position in the most important part of the season.”
McDuffie’s recent play hinted a game like this was possible. He came up with timely baskets to score eight points in a win on the road at Cincinnati, then dropped a season-high 15 points on Wednesday in a win over Tulane.
Injuries have decimated SMU’s roster, left coach Tim Jankovich with seven scholarship players and just two post players, which has forced the Mustangs into playing exclusively a match-up zone. McDuffie shredded the zone on Saturday, serving as WSU’s fulcrum in the high post.
McDuffie made all four of his jump shots around the free-throw line, then also scored four times near the rim. McDuffie made all eight of his two-point shots.
”That’s what you want to do to loosen the zone up by going inside, then going outside,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “When we did that, we were very effective. Markis was the star of the game, going inside and outside and then off the bounce. He was great offensively and looked really comfortable out there. It’s great to get him healthy as we head down the home stretch.”
With shooters like Landry Shamet, Austin Reaves and Conner Frankamp perched on the perimeter waiting for the kick-out pass from McDuffie, and Shaquille Morris (21 points) sitting on the low block ready to inflict damage, SMU’s defense often felt like leaving McDuffie open was its best chance.
McDuffie made them pay.
“He got going there with a couple of open shots and then a good player like him just heated up on us,” SMU’s Jimmy Whitt said. “It was just one of those nights where a really good player had it going.”
“He couldn’t miss,” Morris added. “He was aggressive. He wasn’t thinking about it. He took a lot of great shots in rhythm and they were just falling. You love seeing him do that.”
McDuffie actually had a rough start, committing turnovers on his first two possessions then missing his first shot. But in his second stretch in the game, McDuffie scored twice on layups and knocked down a three-pointer in the corner.
The smile returned and McDuffie said he felt as good as he has all season.
“It’s not even about physically (being 100 percent), it’s mentally,” McDuffie said. “I’m more mentally prepared for every game now and mentally focused. When I hit that shot, I knew I was good. I knew I was confident.”
McDuffie set the tone in the second half by intercepting a pass seven seconds after halftime and finishing on the other end for a three-point play. He then scored on three straight possessions for WSU on a barrage of mid-range jumpers.
His final flurry came midway through the second half when McDuffie canned back-to-back three-pointers to halt SMU’s momentum. McDuffie scored 17 of 26 points in the second half.
“I feel like I’m back to myself,” McDuffie said.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
