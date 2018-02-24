Athletic director says WSU will consider compliance changes following VanVleet report

There was disappointment in Gregg Marshall’s voice Friday morning, according to Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright, when the two spoke over the phone about the news of the day: A report by Yahoo! Sports that linked former WSU star Fred VanVleet and his stepfather, Joe Danforth, to at least $3,000 in loans provided by ASM Sports Agency when VanVleet was a senior in 2015-16.
“They were talking about one of his guys, so yeah, there was some disappointment in (Marshall’s) voice,” Boatright told The Eagle late Friday. “But we’re not going to pass any judgment at this point. It was a report and we’ll cooperate if asked to by the NCAA or any legal entitities to see if there’s truth behind it. We know the people involved that represent our institution and we believe in them.”
Marshall did not publicly comment on the situation on Friday, while VanVleet told the Rockford (Ill.) Register Star “no comment as it’s a pending investigation.” When reached by the Eagle on Friday, Danforth also declined to comment.
The report, which includes expense reports from ASM Sports, shows VanVleet’s name next to $1,070 under the subtitle, “Loan to Players,” updated through Dec. 31, 2015. Later in the document, on an expense sheet from March 2, 2016 to March 25, 2016, Danforth’s name appears in a spreadsheet indicating he received an advance of $2,000.
“As far as I know, this morning was the first time anyone associated with Wichita State knew anything about it,” Boatright said.
According to Boatright, Wichita State’s compliance department meets with each sports team at least twice per year and usually three or four times for higher-profile programs.
“We felt good about the way we go about compliance and educating our athletes,” Boatright said. “But we’ve said all along that we’re not immune to it. Sure, there’s some shock when you read about it, but you always know it’s possible.”
Boatright said after reading the report, he will have to consider making changes with how often athletes meet with WSU’s compliance department to ensure a similar situation never happens again.
“I think it causes you to take a look at everything you’re doing from a compliance standpoint and an education standpoint to see if there are any areas to improve,” Boatright said. “If this turns out to be true, then obviously there are areas to improve.
“But we can educate and we can talk to them all we want to, at the end of the day education is there for people to utilize when they are put in a position to make a decision when we’re not there to help them through it. There is still a human element involved and there always will be in everything we do when it comes to doing the right thing or the wrong thing. No form or volume of information will ever stop that from being the case.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
