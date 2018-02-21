WSU teammates to C.J. Keyser after career-high: “(Your) time is coming”

Perhaps the only thing more surprising than Tulane cutting Wichita State’s lead to four points with 39 seconds to go was C.J. Keyser, of all players, heading to the foul line to decide the game at Koch Arena.
Here’s how unlikely that scenario was: WSU was a 20.5-point favorite in Vegas, and Keyser had played more than two minutes in a game once in the last month.
But that scenario became a reality when starting guard Landry Shamet was ruled out before the game with an illness and starting guard Austin Reaves was hampered by foul trouble.
Enter Keyser, who made four crucial free throws in the final minute to help WSU escape with a 93-86 victory to improve to 22-5 overall and 12-3 in AAC play. Keyser finished with a career-high 11 points in 19 minutes, including a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the free-throw line.
“He grew up tonight,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “Tremendous minutes. He’s very poised. He looked like he belonged out there.”
After the final buzzer sounded and Keyser had clinched victory, his teammates swarmed him on the court.
“They were just telling me that my time is coming,” Keyser said. “I’ve been playing well at practice, so they just told me they knew it was coming.”
That encouragement helped Keyser stay focused during a conference slate where he hasn’t checked into the game six times.
Keyser had played 10-plus minutes in five games before Wednesday, but had never logged meaningful minutes like he did against Tulane. Marshall decided to leave Keyser in the game for the final four minutes.
“I was gaining confidence with every minute that I got,” Keyser said. “I just wanted to come in and get some stops and let my defense fuel my offense. I knew Landry was down, so I just wanted to pick up the slack and play for my guys.”
Marshall said he felt like he almost had to play Keyser with how discombobulated Reaves looked trying to play through foul trouble. Reaves scored 10 points in 18 minutes.
“Defensively, he couldn’t even touch anyone,” Marshall said. “But he was throwing the ball away, he missed a free throw. He wasn’t himself and I think sitting over there kind of got him out of rhythm, or at least that’s what I hope anyway. I just thought C.J. needed to be in there.”
Keyser’s clutch free-throw shooting made an impression on Marshall, but the coach still wants to see the sophomore from Baltimore use his superior athleticism on the defensive end.
“He’s still a little timid and he doesn’t use his athleticism on the defensive end,” Marshall said. “He can lock people up if he would just set his mind to do it. He watches people shoot sometimes flat-footed. He can get off the ground, as we all know.”
Was it enough to force his way into Marshall’s rotation come March?
That remains to be seen once Shamet returns to the lineup, but Wednesday’s performance certainly stands as Keyser’s most significant contribution in a WSU uniform to date.
“It’s really cool for us to see because we knew he would be ready when he got this opportunity,” WSU senior Conner Frankamp said. “He does great in practice every single days and there are days where he dominates practice. We knew when he got in there, he would produce for us and he did exactly that.”
