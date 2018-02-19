“A players’ game:” How WSU used Landry Shamet to take down Cincinnati’s defense

Facing the toughest defense to score against in college basketball this season, Wichita State made 52.9 percent of its shots and scored 1.16 points per possession in its 76-72 win over Cincinnati on Sunday to register its first road victory over a top-five opponent since 1964.
No team had made over half of its shots against Cincinnati’s defense, which was holding teams to less than 37-percent shooting. In terms of efficiency, WSU achieved the second-best production against a defense that allowed a nation-lowest 0.81 PPP.
So how did WSU coach Gregg Marshall and assistant Donnie Jones, who prepared the scouting report on the Bearcats, come up with the winning game plan? It centered around trusting the talent and decision-making of WSU’s star, Landry Shamet.
“This was a players’ game,” Marshall said. “We gave them just enough structure, then it was just big-time players making plays. We told them you’re going to have to make basketball plays because the way that (Cincinnati) plays, they give you the opportunity to make plays. But you’ve got to knock down the shots and make the plays.”
Never miss a local story.
Just like the WSU coaches suspected, Cincinnati employed its full-court trapping defense, then remained hyper-aggressive in its man-to-man halfcourt defense while switching every screen. It’s an effective method to disrupt the half-court offense of any team.
To combat this, Marshall scrapped WSU’s typical motion offense to go to a more freelance system that began with funneling the ball to Shamet and using the big body of Shaquille Morris to bury the Cincinnati guard defending Shamet in a screen near half-court.
“When you play against a pressure team, you’ve got to be able to relieve pressure,” Jones said. “Coach Marshall did a great job of setting those screens and getting Landry free to make plays.”
Marshall knew Cincinnati would pick Shamet up full-court, so because Morris was setting a screen 40 feet away from the basket, it sent Shamet speeding by and put him in a 1-on-1 situation against a back-pedaling post player from Cincinnati with the floor spaced.
Advantage: Shamet.
“It was about getting him where he could attack downhill,” said Morris, who was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week Monday.
From there, Marshall put his trust in Shamet to make the right decision, whether that was to attack the basket, pull up for a jumper, or penetrate and kick out to a shooter. Cincinnati had seen on video the shooting streaks Austin Reaves and Conner Frankamp are capable of, so it was hesitant to come off shooters to provide help defense.
It turned Shamet into a scorer and he responded by scoring 16 of his game-high 19 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting, including three three-pointers.
“We got some situations where I had to go make a play and I just tried to do what I had to do to help us get a lead,” Shamet said. “I really just wanted to win the game. Whatever is needed of me to do, I’ll do, whether it’s scoring or distributing. I just try to help us win.”
In the second half, Cincinnati did better at avoiding the high ball screen and honed in to stop Shamet the scorer.
To counter the adjustment, WSU still found a way to manipulate Cincinnati’s switching ball-screen coverage by using a post player to set the screen for Shamet. Once the Cincinnati post player switched onto Shamet, it was the 6-foot-4 sophomore’s job to break down the defense.
Shamet excelled in the role and doled out four of his five assists in the second half.
“He handled the pressure beautifully, especially in the first half,” Marshall said. “He made some big-time shots. He made enough winning plays and winning shots to help us get over the top.”
“We knew they were going to switch a lot, so we would get some desirable matchups,” Shamet added. “It really was a game of matchups.”
WSU needed important shots from Austin Reaves, Conner Frankamp, and Darral Willis, the defense of Zach Brown, the rebounding of Rashard Kelly, the resurgence of Markis McDuffie, and the overall consistency of Morris to defeat Cincinnati.
But it needed Shamet the most and the sophomore once again delivered.
“When you get the ball in his hands and he’s doing stuff like that and controlling the team, being the driver of the bus,” Morris said, “he gets us going.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
Comments