The best play of Shaq Morris’ best game at WSU wasn’t a basket

It was Shaquille Morris’ finest game as a Shocker, 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds, but the “play of the game” coach Gregg Marshall wanted to talk about from No. 19 Wichita State’s 93-86 win over Temple on Thursday at Koch Arena did not involve Morris scoring.

Marshall has said several times that Morris, a fifth-year senior, is one of the smartest players he’s coached. Morris is nearly unstoppable when he uses nimble feet with a massive 6-foot-8, 280-pound frame. Talent has never been an issue, which was obvious on Thursday when Morris became the fifth player in program history with career totals of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 100 blocks.

The constant strain between player and coach was Marshall trying to extract maximum effort from Morris.

That’s why after WSU rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to win, the play Marshall remembered from Morris wasn’t his three-point play that broke a tie with 1:54 remaining. It was his play midway through the second half when Morris dove on the floor for a loose ball, wrestled it away from a Temple player, then flipped it to Conner Frankamp for two points.

“That was a great play,” Morris said with pride.

Check out this 15-second spurt from @Shaq_Morris. Doesn’t score a point, but delivers 2 effort plays for his team. Marshall said after the game this was the play of the night. pic.twitter.com/mvYMCrPIxb — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) February 16, 2018

It was not a game-altering play, as Temple still led 62-61 with more than 12 minutes to play, but it was the type of play Marshall has been wanting to see from Morris for years.

“I tell him all the time: ‘Unfortunately, your talent and my talent is not good enough to carry us, unless you play harder and smarter than the other team,’ ” Marshall said. “ ‘If you do that, I think I could help you enough and with your talent, I could get you over the top.’ ”

On Thursday, Morris helped Wichita State over the top.

The Shockers had a clear advantage inside, as Temple had no answer for Morris or Darral Willis. Instead of trying to shoot its way back into the game from beyond the arc, WSU made it a priority to work the ball inside to its pair of posts.

The final result was WSU making 93 percent of its shots (13 of 14) at the rim in the second half, while it outscored Temple 36-8 in the paint. Morris and Willis combined to make 15 of their 16 shots at the rim.

“The two bigs we rode offensively and we can ride those guys,” Marshall said. “When they play like that, you can ride the likes of Darral Willis and Shaquille Morris.”

Temple coach Fran Dunphy knew his team was outmatched in the post and hoped a season-high 16 three-pointers would be enough to overcome it. In the end, Morris trumped them all.

“His IQ is off the charts,” Dunphy said. “He just knows where the ball is going to be caught. He does his work early and he sets you up. He’s a great finisher down there and he really knows what he’s doing. Just a smart guy, a really smart guy. And that girth is hard to get around. He’s a big dude.”

With shooters like Landry Shamet, Conner Frankamp, and Austin Reaves, it would have been tempting for Marshall and assistant Isaac Brown, who devised the game plan, to direct the offense to center around a three-point barrage to attack Temple’s lead.

Instead, 18 of WSU’s 27 shots in the second half were two-pointers with 14 of those coming at the rim. The aggressiveness also led to WSU shooting 15 free throws.

“I think a big part of that was us just being accountable and not being sensitive to coach telling us we need to get the ball inside,” Shamet said. “I think we had a different mindset (the second half) to be more adept to throwing the ball inside.”

WSU was plus-27 when Morris was on the court, meaning the Shockers were outscored by 20 in the nine minutes he didn’t play.

It was just another impressive stat in what Morris agreed was his best game at WSU.

Willis had another standard to judge.

“Ooo … a double-double,” Willis said skimming the box score, “he hadn’t had one of them in so long.

“I mean, you dove on the floor, Shaq. I definitely think he deserves (his best game).”