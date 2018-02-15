Temple coach says Wichita State crowd gave his team “no shot at hearing anything”

With the home team’s lead up to five with 17 seconds left, the noise from the crowd at Koch Arena reached a deafening level.
Temple coach Fran Dunphy screamed out the set he wanted his team to run, but knew the try was futile with a sellout crowd of 10,506 roaring in unison.
“We had no shot at hearing anything,” Dunphy said.
Dunphy, a legendary Philadelphia coach, heard Koch Arena at perhaps its loudest this season, as No. 19 Wichita State erased a 14-point deficit and rallied for a 93-86 victory on Thursday to improve to 20-5 and 10-3 in the American Athletic Conference.
“The crowd was terrific here,” Dunphy said. “It’s a phenomenal environment. It’s the first time I’ve ever been here. Many people have talked about it and it’s a special place.”
When asked after the game, WSU coach Gregg Marshall rattled off three games that topped his list for the loudest he’s heard Koch Arena — a 2010 overtime win over Evansville, the ESPN Game Day win over Northern Iowa, and last season’s de facto championship game with Illinois State.
Thursday’s game now joins the group for the coach.
“Shocker fans showed up and they were hearty and they were loud and we needed every single one of them,” Marshall said.
WSU sophomore Landry Shamet said it was the loudest he’s heard after WSU erased a 14-point halftime deficit in less than seven minutes in the second half, forcing Temple to burn a timeout when Conner Frankamp found Zach Brown in transition to tie the score at 59.
It roared even louder when Darral Willis, who scored a game-high 24 points, gave WSU its first lead of the game, 66-64, with 11:31 remaining in the second half. And again when Shaquille Morris, who pieced together a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, snatched an offensive rebound and scored through contact for a three-point play to give WSU an 84-81 lead with 1:54 left.
“The crowd was insane, oh my God,” Willis said. “I loved it. It was pretty fun to play in.”
Morris hopes WSU fans can recreate the atmosphere for the team’s six seniors as they play their final two games at Koch Arena — Feb. 21 against Temple and the regular-season finale March 4 against Cincinnati.
“We need more of that,” Morris said.
