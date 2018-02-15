Wichita State overcomes Temple’s hot shooting, stays alive in title race

9:30 Players talk about importance of Koch Arena crowd in win over Temple Pause

7:58 Gregg Marshall talks about his favorite play in Shockers' win over Temple

5:08 Hear what national sports writer thought of crowd in Koch Arena

1:01 Which Wichita State big man handshake is your favorite?

2:43 Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win

4:14 UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers

1:06 Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74

4:07 How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp?

7:52 Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference