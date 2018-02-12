More Videos

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win 2:43

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win

Pause
UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers 4:14

UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74 1:06

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp? 4:07

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp?

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference 7:52

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 3:44

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 2:31

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

Know your opponent: University of Memphis 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Memphis

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes 10:20

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

Wichita State used a dominating first half, especially rebounding, to make easy work of UConn on Saturday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita State used a dominating first half, especially rebounding, to make easy work of UConn on Saturday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State Shockers

How Wichita State is playing 'pretty' basketball better than ever

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

February 12, 2018 04:33 PM

Whether coach Gregg Marshall likes it or not, Wichita State is playing “pretty” basketball better than it has in his 11 seasons at the helm.

After dishing out 24 assists on 33 baskets in a 95-74 win over Connecticut over the weekend, No. 19 Wichita State (19-5, 9-3 American) now ranks in the top five in the country in both assists per game (third at 19.2) and assist percentage (fourth at 64.6 percent) entering Thursday’s game against Temple (15-10, 7-6) at Koch Arena.

“I’m not into that,” Marshall said. “It’s not something I want to coach — ‘pretty basketball’ — but it is a thing to marvel at sometimes the way they share it and the way the ball moves side to side. A really good shot they give it up for a great shot. It’s rare when they don’t improve the quality of the shot with that extra one pass.”

The benefits have been undeniable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Better ball movement and that unselfishness in making the extra pass has led to a consistent stream of high-quality shots. WSU’s offense is generating 1.14 points per possession, ninth-best in the nation, and shooting 55.5 effective field goal percentage, a measure that accounts for threes being worth an extra point — both would be the best marks in the Marshall era.

Another best in the Marshall era? The team’s assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.62, which ranks fifth nationally.

“We’ve got a lot of unselfish guys and nobody cares who is scoring,” said Landry Shamet, who averages a team-high 5.2 assists. “We just want a good open look every time and I think that shows. The ball is flying around and the right guys are getting the right shots at the right time.”

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win 2:43

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win

Pause
UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers 4:14

UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74 1:06

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp? 4:07

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp?

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference 7:52

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 3:44

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 2:31

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

Know your opponent: University of Memphis 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Memphis

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes 10:20

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s dominating win over UConn on Saturday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 10, 2018) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Hunting for a “great” shot, instead of a “good” one, is a constant theme in practice and something players say assistant Donnie Jones constantly harps on. It’s a mindset that is built in practice and carries over into games, as WSU has finished with at least 20 assists in nine games this season.

“We’ve really bought into that,” WSU guard Conner Frankamp said of finding great shots. “It’s really helped us out and we’re getting the open looks and passing up good shots for great shots.”

Not only does WSU have the necessary ball movement to find the open shot, but also the shooters to knock it down. For knock-down shooters like Shamet, Frankamp, and Austin Reaves, that extra half-second the right pass gives them is all they need to bury the shot.

It creates a trickle-down effect when two, if not all three of those players are on the floor.

Suddenly the center, Shaquille Morris in most cases, has more room to operate in the low post. A player like Rashard Kelly can freelance more. When he’s not serving as the facilitator at the free-throw line, then Kelly has more clear paths to go chase offensive rebounds.

“It’s really difficult to guard us because we spread the court so well,” Marshall said.

“You’ve got to respect us on the perimeter and that really opens things up,” Shamet added. “It’s obviously a really good weapon.”

That’s easy for Marshall and his players to say. It’s another thing to try to defend it as an opponent.

“That ball is not stopping,” Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie said after his team’s 21-point loss. “You have to make third- and fourth-effort plays against them and we didn’t do that tonight.”

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win 2:43

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win

Pause
UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers 4:14

UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74 1:06

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp? 4:07

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp?

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference 7:52

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 3:44

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 2:31

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

Know your opponent: University of Memphis 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Memphis

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes 10:20

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie talks about how dominant Wichita State was in the first half against his Huskies team on Saturday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win 2:43

Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win

Pause
UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers 4:14

UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74 1:06

Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp? 4:07

How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp?

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference 7:52

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Connecticut

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 3:44

Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 2:31

What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

Know your opponent: University of Memphis 1:46

Know your opponent: University of Memphis

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes 10:20

Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a 'Space Jam' reference

View More Video