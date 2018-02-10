Conner Frankamp: “The Monstars gave me back my shooting powers”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:43 Taylor Eldridge with a breakdown of WSU’s dominant win Pause 4:14 UConn coach talks about the strength of the Shockers 1:06 Baseline View: Wichita State uses first-half surge to bury UConn 95-74 4:07 How tough was shooting slump on Conner Frankamp? 7:52 Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team’s win and drops a “Space Jam” reference. 1:46 Know your opponent: University of Connecticut 3:44 Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 2:31 What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 1:46 Know your opponent: University of Memphis 10:20 Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Connor Frankamp talks about how good it felt to hit four out of five three-pointers against UConn on Saturday, after going through was he described as the worst shooting slump of his career. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

