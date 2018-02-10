Conner Frankamp: “The Monstars gave me back my shooting powers”

Walking off the court after ending his shooting slump on Saturday, Conner Frankamp turned to Gregg Marshall and made his coach laugh.
”I guess the Monstars gave me back my shooting powers,” Frankamp said — a reference to the villains in the 1996 movie “Space Jam.”
After a five-game shooting slump during which Frankamp shot 21.4 percent, the senior from Wichita made 4 of 6 shots Saturday, all four being three-pointers, and scored 14 points in No. 22 Wichita State’s 95-74 victory over Connecticut at Koch Arena.
Wichita State played well on Saturday, but perhaps the most important takeaway from the performance was Frankamp regaining his form.
“I was just wondering when it was going to happen,” Marshall said. “It was just a matter of time. He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever been around.”
Asked if he could remember a worse slump in his life, Frankamp came up empty.
“Probably not, honestly,” he said.
The slump not only saw Frankamp miss 14 of 16 three-pointers in that five-game span, but also affect his playing time. In the last three games, Frankamp had scored a combined two points and played an average of 12 minutes.
The whole thing felt bizarre to Frankamp, who said he’s been shooting an extra two hours per day recently.
“I’ve been shooting better than I’ve ever shot in my workouts,” Frankamp said. “It’s kind of weird not being able to knock down shots in a game.”
On his first three-pointer Saturday, Frankamp was able to set his feet and release an uncontested catch-and-shoot three-pointer thanks to a pass from Shaquille Morris out of the post. When the shot went in, Frankamp said his confidence soared.
In the second half, Frankamp made all three of his shots beyond the perimeter, including a 25-footer on his final attempt over the outstretched hands of a defender.
“I think I was probably happier to see the ball go in for him,” said Landry Shamet, who not so recently ended his own shooting slump. “I always believed in him. I never thought he was going to go the rest of the year and not shoot it well.”
Teammates voiced their support to Frankamp in practices to keep shooting, but made sure to keep their distance.
“I didn’t really want to hear too much from other people about me missing because that kind of gets in my head,” Frankamp said. “I just stuck with it and kept working. I’ve shot millions of shots in my life. I knew eventually I would get out of the slump.”
Saturday’s game showcased the potential of Wichita State when it has Frankamp, Shamet, and Austin Reaves shooting well. The trio combined to make 11 three-pointers against Connecticut on 61 percent accuracy.
“When all three of us are going like that, we’re pretty tough to stop,” Frankamp said.
