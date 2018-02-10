WSU notes: Softball transfer making a difference hitting and pitching

Never in her seven years as Wichita State softball coach has Kristi Bredbenner been faced with a dilemma like the one she faces with junior transfer Bailey Lange.
Lange, a transfer from Northern Iowa, will likely be Wichita State’s top pitcher this season. But she’s also a formidable hitter and is one of the fastest players on the team, making her a threat on the base paths.
“It’s nerve-racking because the last thing you want is your top pitcher getting hurt sliding into somebody,” Bredbenner said. “But Bailey is a great athlete and very instinctual on the basepaths and that’s a reason why she’s such a good player for us. She’s got the ability to make it happen.”
Lange (1-1) started three of Wichita State’s first four games this season and allowed seven earned runs in 19 innings, while hitting a home run, reaching base five times and coming away with four stolen bases.
The Shockers went 2-2 in the Plainsman Invite in Auburn, Ala., over the weekend, defeating Tennessee Tech 6-4, and Marshall 5-2, while losing to No. 13 Auburn 2-0, and Furman 8-7 on a walk-off hit.
“We’re pretty pumped about it,” Lange said. “After that Auburn game, we realized how good we could potentially be with how strong our infield and outfield are. We know how solid we can be as a team after we settled down against them.”
After allowing Auburn to score two runs after the game’s first three batters, Lange held Auburn hitless and scoreless the rest of the game.
Lange struck out 20 batters in 19 innings while appearing in all four games. Bredbenner said Lange has three different speeds she can throw at, which has made her successful.
“When you can throw at three different speeds like she can, then it makes teams a little more on edge,” Bredbenner said. “It’s harder to sit on certain pitches and battle off the ones you’re not looking for.”
Wichita State has six home runs through four games. Bailee Nickerson leads the team with two, while Paige Luellen, Caitlin Bingham, Lange, and Ryleigh Buck have all added one.
But Bredbenner is looking for more consistent hitting, as the team’s batting average is .226.
“You’re always happy with the wins and you hope it gives them confidence,” Bredbenner said. “We’re going to continue playing one game at a time. The big thing for us moving forward is winning the games we’re supposed to win and try to get the upsets in the games we’re not supposed to win.”
Wichita State, which was picked to finish fifth in its inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference, will be back in action next weekend at the Sam Houston State Tournament where it will play five games in three days.
Women’s tennis collects rare win over Arkansas
For the second time in program history, the Wichita State women’s tennis team defeated Arkansas on Saturday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville. After losing the doubles point, the Shockers won four straight singles matches to beat an Arkansas team that was receiving votes in the national poll.
The Shockers are 2-21 all-time against the Razorbacks with their last win coming in the 2014-15 season under coach Colin Foster.
“We made it a priority to play as solid as we can from start to finish,” Foster told GoShockers.com. “We really did well to limit any negative momentum swings and push and extend our positive momentum opportunities and that paid off on every court.”
Sandra Honigova, a junior ranked No. 104 in singles nationally, defeated No. 67 Ana Oparenovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to improve to 6-0 on the season. Honigova was chosen the American Player of the Week last week.
Wichita State will be back in action on Sunday at home, facing Old Dominion at the Wichita Country Club with a 10 a.m. start time.
Connecticut women’s basketball wins by 81 points
The first meeting with the nation’s premier women’s basketball program ended with the No. 1-ranked Huskies beating WSU 124-43 at the XL Center on Saturday.
While the 124 points were the most points allowed in WSU history, the 81-point defeat was not the worst loss in program history.
That would belong to the 1974-75 WSU team that lost 100-16 to Phillips on Nov. 22, 1974.
After winning five straight in AAC play, the Shockers (10-16, 5-7 American) have lost four in a row. They will return for a home game against Temple at Koch Arena on Wednesday.
Volleyball adds two transfers
Wichita State’s volleyball program added two transfers in the spring in Kali Eaken, a 5-foot-10 setter from Louisville, and Michaela Putnicki, a 6-1 outside hitter from Penn State.
Both are enrolled at WSU and will be eligible to play immediately. Eaken is a redshirt senior, while Putnicki will be a sophomore.
Eaken, who graduated from Bishop Miege, played on two NCAA Tournament teams at Louisville in 2015 and 2017. At Miege, Eaken was the 2013-14 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year.
Putnicki played on a Penn State team that advanced to the Final Four in 2017. She played in three sets as a freshman with six kills and three digs, while hitting .286.
