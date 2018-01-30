One of Wichita State’s most popular players just became a dad

A Wichita State great, a NBA player, and now a father.

Fred VanVleet, a recent Shocker great and a member of the 2013 Final Four team, became a first-time dad on Sunday.

VanVleet and his long-time girlfriend, Shontai Neal, celebrated the birth of their first child, a daughter, late Sunday evening in Toronto. The couple has been together since VanVleet’s high school days in Rockford, Ill., and Neal also attended Wichita State.

The birth came hours after VanVleet, who plays for the Toronto Raptors, scored a career-high 25 points in a 123-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. As reported by Toronto Raptors beat writer Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports, VanVleet was excused from practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

VanVleet hasn’t posted about the baby on any of his social media accounts yet, but the couple has a registry on The Bump that says the baby is a girl and the expected due date was Feb. 13. It also shows the couple is still in search of basic things like diapers, baby wipes, and blankets.