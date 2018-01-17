WSU takeaways: SMU was in the zone while beating the Shockers

More Videos 1:18 Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU Pause 9:08 SMU coach shares the recipe for beating Wichita State at home 2:25 Just how well did SMU shoot the ball? Taylor Eldridge breaks it down. 1:36 Know your opponent: SMU 5:21 Gregg Marshall reveals what SMU did to beat his team at home 0:44 Police search for two men after teen was shot in the leg 0:48 Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 0:49 Watch: Officer slips and slides while directing traffic on icy roads 0:36 What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gregg Marshall reveals what SMU did to beat his team at home Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talked about how SMU’s zone defense surprised Wichita State since they had used little of it earlier in the season. Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talked about how SMU’s zone defense surprised Wichita State since they had used little of it earlier in the season. theying@wichitaeagle.com

