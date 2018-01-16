Talk Angry podcast: Zach Bush joins Taylor Eldridge to discuss Shockers basketball

Former Wichita State player Zach Bush joined Taylor Eldridge for this week’s episode of the Talk Angry Podcast to review WSU’s pair of road wins last week and previewing upcoming games against SMU and Houston.
Also to help preview the SMU game, Eldridge interviews Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News to give WSU fans a better idea of what to expect on Wednesday night.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
