Taylor Eldridge gives his thoughts following WSU's 72-69 victory at Tulsa.
Taylor Eldridge gives his thoughts following WSU’s 72-69 victory at Tulsa. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State Shockers

A 2-0 week doesn’t do much for Wichita State in latest AP poll

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

January 15, 2018 11:38 AM

Wichita State received a slight uptick in votes in this week’s Associated Press poll released on Monday, but dropped two spots to No. 7 after defeating East Carolina and Tulsa last week to improve to 15-2 overall, 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

Villanova (16-1) remained No. 1, followed by Virginia (16-1), Purdue (17-2), Oklahoma (14-2), and Duke (15-2). WSU received 1,283 points in this week’s poll, 58 more than it had last week, but was jumped by OU and Duke.

AAC foe Cincinnati continued its steady climb in the rankings, moving up two spots to No. 12. No other AAC team is receiving votes in the poll. Besides OU, the Big 12 has West Virginia (No. 6), Texas Tech (No. 8), Kansas (No. 10), and TCU (No. 24) ranked.

In this week’s poll, WSU was as high as No. 2 on three voters’ ballots and as low as No. 12. According to CollegePollTracker, 68 percent of voters had WSU ranked between No. 5 and No. 8.

No. 7 Wichita State will play against SMU (12-6, 2-3 AAC) on Wednesday at Koch Arena and travel to Houston (14-3, 4-1) on Saturday.

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

