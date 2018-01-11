Landry Shamet joins the Wooden Award midseason list

Wichita State sophomore guard Landry Shamet is among the 25 players named to the midseason list for the John R. Wooden Award, which is given annually to college basketball’s top player.
Shamet is averaging a team-high 16.1 points for No. 5 Wichita State (13-2, 3-0 American). He leads the American Athletic Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.4 and three-pointers per game (2.6), and ranks fifth nationally in three-point percentage (.527). Shamet is shooting 55 percent from the floor and 85 percent from the foul line.
The Wooden Award will announce a final leading candidate list near the end of the season before selecting 15 players who will go on the national ballot. Xavier McDaniel (1985), Cleanthony Early (2014), and Ron Baker (2015) have all earned Wooden Award All-American status. Baker is the last WSU player to make the mid-season list.
The final vote will include nearly 1,000 voters who will rank in order their 10 top players from the list of 15. Voting will be open prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament and continue through the first weekend of the tournament.
Kansas senior guard Devonte Graham is also on the midseason list, which is topped by Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young.
The Wooden Award All-American team will be announced the week of March 18 before the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the John R. Wooden Award will be announced in early April during the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show.
