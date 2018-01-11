Landry Shamet joins the Wooden Award midseason list

7:42 Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida Pause

1:11 Getting to know Wichita State's Rashard Kelly

6:06 Houston coach praises Shockers, Shamet

2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

8:04 Marshall pleased with team's effort against South Florida

2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

1:26 Two arrested after four drive-by shootings

0:41 Baby Jesus has returned to a Wichita church

2:25 How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather