How WSU’s Rashard Kelly learned to thrive in the other ‘95 percent’

Watch Shockers' Rashard Kelly swat two shots to stop fast break Kelly provided a SportsCenter Top 10 play in the first half of Wichita State’s game against Marquette. (Nov. 21, 2017) Kelly provided a SportsCenter Top 10 play in the first half of Wichita State’s game against Marquette. (Nov. 21, 2017) teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

