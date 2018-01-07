Five takeaways from WSU’s 95-57 win over South Florida

More Videos 7:42 Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida Pause 2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 8:04 Marshall pleased with team's effort against South Florida 1:06 Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors 1:36 Southeast moves tied atop City League 6:48 Gregg Marshall's postgame thoughts after win at UConn 6:06 Houston coach praises Shockers, Shamet 1:54 Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in 1:40 Derby Invitational highlights: Goddard holds off Derby, Valley Center 1:59 Cartier Diarra not scared of potential starting role after Texas Tech loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wichita State players discuss easy win over South Florida Wichita State players Austin Reaves, Zach Brown and Markis McDuffie talk about their 95-57 win over South Florida on Sunday. Wichita State players Austin Reaves, Zach Brown and Markis McDuffie talk about their 95-57 win over South Florida on Sunday. theying@wichitaeagle.com

