Wichita State moves down one spot to No. 9 in latest AP poll

January 01, 2018 04:22 PM

Wichita State received more votes in this week’s Associated Press poll, but the Shockers actually dropped one spot — from No. 8 to No. 9 — in the rankings released on Monday afternoon.

WSU received 1,026 points in this week’s ballots, up from 992 last week, but was jumped by Oklahoma (now No. 7) and Virginia (now No. 8). After three top-5 teams lost last week, the new top-5 is Michigan State, Duke, Villanova, Arizona State, and Xavier.

The Shockers defeated Connecticut 72-62 on Saturday to improve to 11-2 and extend the nation’s longest road winning streak to nine games. No. 9 WSU will play Houston (12-2) at Koch Arena on Thursday.

According to CollegePollTracker, three-fourths of the voters have WSU ranked between No. 6 and No. 12 with one vote as high as No. 3 and one as low as No. 17.

In the AAC, No. 19 Cincinnati (12-2) moved up two spots and SMU (12-3) is still receiving votes in the poll.

