Wichita State moves back into the AP Top 10

Wichita State will enter American Athletic Conference play as the No. 8 team in the country, according to the latest Associated Press poll.

The Shockers (10-2) moved up three spots from last week, as they concluded their non-conference slate with wins over Arkansas State and Florida Gulf Coast. WSU, which received votes as high as No. 5 and as low as No. 17, will open AAC play on Saturday at Connecticut.

The top four teams remained the same in Villanova, Michigan State, Arizona State, and Duke, while Texas A&M moved up to No. 5. KU also moved up three spots and is now No. 11.

Two past WSU opponents are ranked in Oklahoma (No. 12) and Baylor (No. 18), while AAC foe Cincinnati fell one spot to No. 21. SMU is also receiving votes.

