Markis McDuffie on his WSU return: “I’m so motivated right now”

When will Markis McDuffie make his season debut?
Signs point toward Friday, in No. 11 Wichita State’s non-conference finale against Florida Gulf Coast. McDuffie, a WSU junior who has missed the first 11 games while recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot, warmed up with the team for the first time before Tuesday’s 89-80 victory over Arkansas State.
McDuffie, who led WSU in scoring and rebounding last season, has been cleared to practice with the team following his check-up with doctors on Tuesday. Now it’s up to him if he plays Friday or waits until Dec. 30 at Connecticut to make his return.
“I’m so motivated right now,” McDuffie said. “I just can’t wait. A lot of the fans have been bugging me on when I’m coming back and I can’t answer their questions right now. But it’s soon. Right now I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
The stress fracture was the first major injury in McDuffie’s basketball career. He said it’s the first time he’s missed substantial time due to an injury and the time away from the game he loves has been difficult.
WSU coach Gregg Marshall said on his coach’s show Monday that he noticed a slight change in McDuffie as the recovery dragged along.
“He’s become increasingly frustrated and I can see it,” Marshall said. “He’s not the normal jovial, 100 percent happy-go-lucky, happiest kid in the world. It’s really grinding on him now. Every time we play these games, he’s got a frown on his face and I don’t like to see that. For him, more than anything, we need to get him back out there and healthy. He makes a difference on our team.”
But McDuffie said he’s grown and matured during the absence — as a player and as a person. He believes the experience has given him a new perspective on basketball.
“The best thing about it is I’m learning the game,” McDuffie said. “I’m watching it. Now I see what’s going on. When I played, I didn’t see it because I was out there playing. Now I’m watching it and I can see what’s going on with the team. The great things we do and the things we don’t do so well. And watching coach coach and how great of a coach he is just watching it with my own eyes. It’s pretty amazing.”
On the flip side, it’s made film sessions even more difficult.
He watches Landry Shamet whip a pass to give Austin Reaves the extra split-second he needs to fire an open three-pointer. He watches Rashard Kelly slash to the basket, receive the pass and finish at the rim. He watches Zach Brown fight through screens and chase star players all over the court.
It’s hard for McDuffie not to wonder how he could be affecting the outcome of games.
“Especially on defense with that energy that I bring, that length, that activeness,” McDuffie said. “I just want to bring it out there so bad for my team. I’m just trying to get these guys to buy into that energy right now. We’re working at it. We’re getting better.”
Would WSU have hung on against Notre Dame with McDuffie? Would his length and athleticism been the missing piece in slowing down OU’s Trae Young? Those are what-if games Marshall isn’t interested in playing. But the reality is WSU has a chance to complete its most challenging non-conference slate under Marshall 10-2 with a win on Friday.
“If you ask me Markis McDuffie doesn’t play the first 11 games and Landry (Shamet) is barely healthy, would you take 10-2 with the schedule we have?” Marshall said. “I would have said yes.”
McDuffie isn’t ready to guarantee he’ll play on Friday. That’s likely going to be a game-day decision. But his return is imminent and he’s more motivated than ever.
“One thing I learned throughout this whole process is just being patient,” McDuffie said. “Letting everything come to me. I just need to let it heal fully. At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to me when I’m ready. I feel ready now, but I’ve got to follow the process. I’m feeling better than I have in a long, long time and I just can’t wait to get out there and help my team.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
Comments