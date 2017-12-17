Alex Lomax on WSU visit: ‘It feels great to be a Shocker’

Dressed in a black, long-sleeved Wichita State basketball shirt, Alex Lomax, WSU’s guest of honor for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, was disappointed to see a hot shooting performance down his future team in a 91-83 loss to the Sooners at Intrust Bank Arena.
Lomax, a four-star point guard from Memphis and the prized final piece of Gregg Marshall’s finest recruiting class, is used to winning. He’s won everywhere he’s been and none more than at Memphis East, where Lomax is the floor general for the No. 1 high school team in the country.
So as Lomax headed into WSU’s locker room following defeat, he was curious what he would see and hear. He came away impressed from the experience.
“The atmosphere in the locker room was still great, it was positive and encouraging,” Lomax said. “Those are the type of things I look for after a loss. It’s really just a lesson learned and builds character. I was more surprised than I would be on a win because after a loss, that’s when you see your team and how the locker room unfolds.
“It was a great thing to see and it feels great to be a Shocker.”
After Lomax helped Memphis East cruise past No. 13-ranked Webster Groves, Mo., 80-45, on Friday night, he and his parents flew out early Saturday morning to arrive in Wichita around noon. They were even able to make their way to a tailgate before the game to meet with WSU fans.
“It was a great environment and there were a lot of really nice people,” Lomax said. “They made me feel comfortable and welcomed me home.”
Lomax had been to Wichita before, but never for a game.
He was impressed by the size of the crowd on Saturday and the noise inside Intrust Bank Arena. He was also filled in that it’s even louder at Koch Arena.
“They kept telling me it wasn’t even half as loud as it is at Koch,” Lomax said. “But I felt the spirit a lot and I’m sure it’s going to be crazy at Koch. I know what the potential could be.”
For now, Lomax is focused on finishing out his high school basketball career with another state championship. He has led Memphis East to back-to-back titles, while being named Mr. Basketball in Tennessee for the past two seasons.
Memphis East currently has eight players who are rated five or four-star prospects in their respective classes. The team is coached by former NBA great Penny Hardaway.
“It’s a whole lot of fun playing with East because every game is electric,” Lomax said. “Everybody is unselfish. Everybody can shoot it. Everybody can jump. Everybody can run. Once the ball gets in my hands, I want to make a play because you never know who’s going to make the next spectacular play.”
But Saturday gave Lomax a taste of the high-caliber college game he desperately craves.
He’s looking forward to the next time when he can be suited up for the Shockers.
“I’m taking high school one day at a time and I’m trying to get that taken care of right now,” Lomax said. “But once I graduate, I’m going to take it full steam ahead. I’m ready for the challenge.”
