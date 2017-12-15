Wichita State will add six members to the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame

Five former Wichita State athletes and an athletic director are included in the 2018 class to be inducted into the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame.
Karen Augspurger (volleyball), Brian Burgamy (baseball), Dustin Garza (golf), Mary Elizabeth Hooper (volleyball), and Paul Smith (tennis) will join Natasha Fife (women’s athletic director) as the newest inductees. A meet and greet is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 27 with a dinner following at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, while the induction ceremony is set for halftime of WSU’s men’s basketball game against Tulsa on Jan. 28.
Augspurger (2001-04) was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference libero of the year and helped WSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance and MVC title as a senior. Burgamy (2000-02) was an All-American in 2002 and was chosen the MVC player of the year that year, as he finished his career with a .356 batting average, 254 hits, 159 runs, 16 home runs, 146 RBI, and 55 stolen bases. Garza (2007-10) won 12 tournaments in his career and was the MVC golfer of the year in 2009 and 2010. Hooper (2008-11) is the first player in WSU history to be a four-time first team all-conference pick and is second in program history with 4,820 career assists. Smith (1980-83) was a doubles All-American in 1983, helped WSU finish in the top-20 of national rankings in his last three seasons, and was a four-time MVC champion in both singles and doubles.
Fife (1971-84) was the first women’s athletic director at WSU. She also coached various women’s sports at WSU, including volleyball, basketball, tennis, bowling, and gymnastics. She’s a member of the Kansas Golf Hall of Fame, inducted in 1993, as she was a five-time Kansas Women’s Golf Association Amateur champion and a seven-time KWGA Senior Amateur champion.
Fans interested in the dinner on Jan. 27 can make reservations for $25 online at GoShockers.com, calling the WSU ticket office at 316-978-3267, or in person at the ticket office located on the South side of Koch Arena.
