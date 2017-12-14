WSU center Shaquille Morris goes to the basket against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. WSU and Kentucky are in the same bracket released Thursday by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

By Taylor Eldridge

December 14, 2017 12:19 PM

Wichita State has moved up to the top seed line in the latest NCAA Tournament projections made by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi on Thursday.

Lunardi has had WSU playing in Dallas in the first round in all five of his updates, but this is the first time he has had the Shockers as a No. 1 seed. In Lunardi’s projections, WSU would play North Carolina Asheville in the first round of the West region, then potentially play the winner of Oklahoma-Rhode Island in the next round.

And for fans who like to look ahead, the potential Elite Eight showdown? Kentucky.

After holding down the No. 1 seed in the West in last week’s ranking, Kansas dropped to a No. 3 seed in the Midwest following back-to-back losses last week. Kansas State is not among the seven Big 12 teams in Lunardi’s field and not among his his first eight out.

The American is holding steady with four entries in Lunardi’s bracket, although Cincinnati has fallen to a No. 7 seed and SMU (No. 10 seed) and Temple (No. 11) are among the final teams receiving at-large berths for Lunardi. Another AAC team, Houston, is among Lunardi’s first four teams out.

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

