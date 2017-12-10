OSU coach on Shockers: “I think they can win a national championship”

Mike Boynton may be a first-year head coach, but the 35-year-old likes to think he can spot an elite team when he sees it.
He saw it on film before No. 6 Wichita State came to Stillwater for Saturday’s game and the Shockers lived up to their billing in Boynton’s mind in their 78-66 victory over Oklahoma State.
“I think they can win a national championship,” Boynton said. “I think they’re that good. They have everything I think you need. They’ve got depth, they’ve got size, they’ve got experienced. They’re well coached, they’re tough, they’re disciplined. You go on and on and on and they have it.”
Wichita State recovered from a horrendous opening 14 minutes to rally for the victory, led by a career-high 30 points from Landry Shamet. The sophomore score 23 of them in the second half when WSU was holding off the Cowboys for its first win in Stillwater since 1957.
Shamet scored or assisted on 11 of WSU’s 20 field goals, while he made 14 of 16 from the foul line.
“He’s an All-American,” Boynton said. “That’s what they do. When their team needs them, they step up and figure out a way to help them get in a position to win.”
Boynton said Oklahoma State can build off positive stretches against WSU, like when it forced the Shockers into more turnovers (12) than they had points (9) for the first 14 minutes of the game.
But the experience, depth, and talent of WSU eventually won out. The Shockers won the rebounding battle (36-26 over OSU) for the 14th straight game, while their defense held OSU to 40-percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers.
It was just the eighth time OSU had lost at Gallgher-Iba Arena in a non-conference game since 1989, as WSU extended its true road winning streak to eight games. The Shockers own the most true road wins (43) of any team in Division I in the last five seasons.
“I’m not sure there’s five teams better than them,” Boynton said.
