1:33 Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State Pause

5:44 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State

3:24 WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State

1:09 Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade

1:20 Koch Arena undergoes big changes

1:13 Getting to know Wichita State's Markis McDuffie

0:33 Last-second shot wins game for Maize

0:43 How much does low literacy cost?

3:12 Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa