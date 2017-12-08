Markis McDuffie hinted he might return for the Dec. 22 home game against Florida Gulf Coast. He is recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot.
Wichita State Shockers

WSU’s Markis McDuffie hints at possible return date

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

December 08, 2017 12:16 AM

Wichita State junior forward Markis McDuffie hinted on his Instagram account late Thursday night that he may be targeting a return for the team’s last non-conference game, a Dec. 22 home date against Florida Gulf Coast.

That would fall in line with the initial timeline given after the stress fracture in McDuffie’s left foot was diagnosed in late September, as WSU coach Gregg Marshall said doctors had told him to expect McDuffie back in mid-to-late December.

But up until McDuffie’s update, there has been no official news on his return.

Marshall indicated on Monday he had no idea when McDuffie was returning, then the next day McDuffie laughed off rumors of his return and tweeted he didn’t even know when he was coming back.

If McDuffie doesn’t meet his two-week timetable, his next chance at returning would be for WSU’s first game in the American Athletic Conference with a Dec. 30 road date at Connecticut.

McDuffie was WSU’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

