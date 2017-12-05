Taylor’s takeaways: How Gregg Marshall’s half-time adjustments saved WSU

The press once again saves the Shockers
When Wichita State trailed by 18 points in the second half to California in the Maui Invitational, Gregg Marshall turned to his diamond zone full-court trapping press to rescue the Shockers.
Just like it did then, the zone press once again revitalized the Shockers and helped them turn a double-digit, second-half deficit into a double-digit victory. After trailing by 13 points, No. 6 Wichita State rallied for a 95-85 victory over South Dakota State on Tuesday at Koch Arena to improve to 7-1.
“The resolve, the toughness, the refuse-to-lose atittude, all of those things were what carried us tonight,” Marshall said.
Once WSU switched to the trapping press, SDSU committed eight of its 12 turnovers in the second half. WSU was effective funneling the ball to the sidelines and trapping, which sped SDSU up faster than it was comfortable playing.
After out-rebounding WSU in the first half, SDSU was out-rebounded 25-14 in the second half.
“We’re trying to play combinations that gives us the best chance against the press, so we had three guards out there,” SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger said. “Now the rebounding battle becomes a little bit tougher. They’re fortunate with that depth and when they get McDuffie back they’ve even got another weapon.”
The game-winning surge for the Shockers began after SDSU took a 76-67 lead with 8:52 remaining.
Over the next 10 possessions, a four-minute stretch, WSU outscored SDSU 18-1 with its defense forcing four turnovers. The pivotal moment came from a Morris rainbow three-pointer from the top of the key, which splashed in and ignited the crowd and forced SDSU to burn a timeout after its lead was trimmed to 76-74.
Brown followed with a dunk the next possession to tie the score, then a Morris finish gave WSU its first lead, 78-77, in 24 minutes. SDSU could do little to stem the momentum after the Shockers took the lead.
After falling behind by nine with 8:52 left, WSU won the rest of the game 28-9.
“Part of what gave us the advantage is playing loose and free and scoring the ball,” Otzelberger said.”What has been successful for us is not trying to slow that down, so we kept our foot on the gas. Yet that speeds up the tempo of the game up and that’s what they were trying to do, create more possessions in the second half.
“If you get the lead by blitzing, we don’t want to go to the prevent defense.”
Another notable halftime adjustment
South Dakota State torched WSU for 50 points on 34 possessions, making 8 of 12 three-pointers, in the first half.
The go-to play was when SDSU would have one of its three outside-shooting big men to set a high ball screen in the middle of the floor for point guard Tevin King, forcing WSU to make a decision on how it wanted to defend the pick. SDSU capitalized on WSU’s decision to have its posts stay back to guard the lane, as the SDSU big men popped to the perimeter and canned three-pointers.
SDSU’s trio of big guys — Mike Daum, Reed Tellinghuisen, and Ian Theisen — made 12 of the team’s 14 three-pointers.
“It was just a bad scheme on our part,” Marshall said. “We didn’t do a very good job. We confused them. We had too many different concepts.”
Marshall scrapped the coverage at halftime and told his players to switch every ball screen to prevent SDSU manufacturing open looks on the pick-and-pop play. The adjustment was effective, as SDSU shot just 35 percent (6 of 17) in the second half.
“We tried to be intentional about the positions we put our guys in to be successful,” SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger said. “We have a lot of confidence in our guys. The venue or the program isn’t going to matter to these guys, they’re going to rise to the challenge. I thought coach Marshall did a phenomenal job making adjustments in the second half and it didn’t allow us to execute in the same matter.”
Morris said the biggest change between the players was communication on the screens.
“In the first half, we weren’t communicating too much like we really needed to do,” Morris said. “As soon as we started communicating and getting back in our stances, we were able to start contesting their shots.”
Senior Zach Brown said it also about remaining positive.
“You know coach is going to get on you because that’s just caoch, but he’s not out there on the court with us,” Brown said. “We’re the ones out there playing. So you’ve got to dig deep and be tough and have that mental and phsyical strength to keep going.”
Shamet becoming a leader
On a team with six seniors, it was actually Shamet, a redshirt sophomore, who delivered the fiery halftime speech when WSU headed to the locker room trailing 50-42.
“We just rallied,” Shaquille Morris said. “When you get into those type of situations, it matters how you answer back and we came back and answered.”
So what did Shamet, who scored a team-high 21 points and dished out eight assists, have to say?
“We got it,” Shamet said. “It was just teammates talking to each other, so it stays in the locker room.”
And what was Marshall’s message?
“I can’t repeat that here,” Marshall said.
The awakening of Shaq
Marshall was visibly annoyed with the first-half play of senior center Shaquille Morris, who picked up two fouls and only played in four minutes before halftime.
“He gave us nothing in the first half,” Marshall said.
Morris responded by scoring 15 of his 20 points in the second half, making all seven of his field-goal attempts. He also finished with five rebounds and a block in just 17 minutes.
“Having a bad first half, we had to rally at halftime,” Morris said. “My teammates were telling me how they needed me to step up. They believed in me and got the ball to me in the second half and we got the job done.”
