Gregg Marshall talks about how Wichita State erased an 18-point deficit to beat Cal in Maui Invitational Monday afternoon in the Lahaina Civic Center. It was about survival in Wichita State’s 92-82 victory over California in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Wichita State (3-0) will advance to play Marquette (2-1) in the semifinals.