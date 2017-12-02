Wichita State ends long Baylor home streak in 69-62 victory

More Videos 3:32 Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor Pause 1:44 Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 3:28 Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 2:57 Barber County widow wins first round in court 1:02 2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts 2:11 Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 1:37 Reception honors injured police officer 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 7:31 Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor Conner Frankamp scores 17 points and hits five three-pointers, as the No. 8 Shockers down No. 16 Baylor 69-62 on Saturday at the Farrell Center. Conner Frankamp scores 17 points and hits five three-pointers, as the No. 8 Shockers down No. 16 Baylor 69-62 on Saturday at the Farrell Center. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

