Wichita State's Rangie Bessard had a team-high 20 points in a loss to Western Illinois on Friday.
Wichita State's Rangie Bessard had a team-high 20 points in a loss to Western Illinois on Friday. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Wichita State's Rangie Bessard had a team-high 20 points in a loss to Western Illinois on Friday. The Wichita Eagle File photo

Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State women fall to Western Illinois

Eagle staff

December 01, 2017 06:24 PM

Rangie Bessard had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Wichita State in its 78-65 loss to Western Illinois on Friday at Koch Arena.

WSU (2-7) trailed by two points at halftime, but Western Illinois (7-2) took control with 46 second-half points. The Leathernecks made 14 three-pointers and got 29 points from Taylor Higginbotham.

Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage added 15 points and nine rebounds for WSU, which outrebounded Western Illinois 45-40 but shot 37.2 percent from the field.

WSU plays at Missouri State next Thursday. The Shockers defeated the Bears at Koch Arena 72-58 on Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

W. Illinois (7-2)

16

16

20

26

78

Wichita St. (2-7)

17

13

15

20

65

Western Ilinois: Higginbotham 10-14 3-3 29, Blumer 7-14 0-0 17, Clemens 3-14 6-7 12, Braun 1-7 0-0 3, Farrow 0-2 0-0 0, Hanneman 3-7 0-0 9, Kaufmann 3-7 1-3 8, Merriman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 (14-32) 10-13 78.

Wichita State: Bessard 8-21 4-5 20, Lzada-Cabbge 6-14 1-2 15, Lockhart 2-7 2-2 6, Thompson 2-4 2-4 6, Ambrosio 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 3-7 0-0 9, Tompkins 4-8 1-2 9, Stovall 0-1 0-0 0, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Chapel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 (5-12) 10-15 65.

3s: WI 14-32 (Higginbotham 6, Blumer 3, Hanneman 3, Braun, Kaufmann), WSU 5-12 (Preston 3, Lzada-Cabbge 2). Rebounds: WI 40 (Higginbotham 10), WSU 45 (Lzada-Cabbge 9). Assists: WI 18 (Clemens 7), WSU 16 (Lockhart 6). Fouls: WI 15, WSU 15. A: 8,069.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

    Highlights from Wichita State’s 112-66 win over Savannah State on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll
Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 3:28

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win
Shocker players discuss easy win 4:10

Shocker players discuss easy win

View More Video