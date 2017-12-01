Wichita State women fall to Western Illinois

Rangie Bessard had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Wichita State in its 78-65 loss to Western Illinois on Friday at Koch Arena.
WSU (2-7) trailed by two points at halftime, but Western Illinois (7-2) took control with 46 second-half points. The Leathernecks made 14 three-pointers and got 29 points from Taylor Higginbotham.
Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage added 15 points and nine rebounds for WSU, which outrebounded Western Illinois 45-40 but shot 37.2 percent from the field.
WSU plays at Missouri State next Thursday. The Shockers defeated the Bears at Koch Arena 72-58 on Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
W. Illinois (7-2)
16
16
20
26
—
78
Wichita St. (2-7)
17
13
15
20
—
65
Western Ilinois: Higginbotham 10-14 3-3 29, Blumer 7-14 0-0 17, Clemens 3-14 6-7 12, Braun 1-7 0-0 3, Farrow 0-2 0-0 0, Hanneman 3-7 0-0 9, Kaufmann 3-7 1-3 8, Merriman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 (14-32) 10-13 78.
Wichita State: Bessard 8-21 4-5 20, Lzada-Cabbge 6-14 1-2 15, Lockhart 2-7 2-2 6, Thompson 2-4 2-4 6, Ambrosio 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 3-7 0-0 9, Tompkins 4-8 1-2 9, Stovall 0-1 0-0 0, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Chapel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 (5-12) 10-15 65.
3s: WI 14-32 (Higginbotham 6, Blumer 3, Hanneman 3, Braun, Kaufmann), WSU 5-12 (Preston 3, Lzada-Cabbge 2). Rebounds: WI 40 (Higginbotham 10), WSU 45 (Lzada-Cabbge 9). Assists: WI 18 (Clemens 7), WSU 16 (Lockhart 6). Fouls: WI 15, WSU 15. A: 8,069.
Comments