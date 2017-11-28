More Videos

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

Pause
Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers 0:51

Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers

Marshall talks about game, injured players 7:42

Marshall talks about game, injured players

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 3:28

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

Shocker players discuss easy win 4:10

Shocker players discuss easy win

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day 7:51

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

  • Marshall talks about game, injured players

    Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall dress the media after his team defeated Savannah State 112-66 on Tuesday night.

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall dress the media after his team defeated Savannah State 112-66 on Tuesday night. theying@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall dress the media after his team defeated Savannah State 112-66 on Tuesday night. theying@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State Shockers

Samajae Haynes-Jones scores 31 points in Shockers’ 112-66 win over Savannah State

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

November 28, 2017 09:05 PM

UPDATED November 28, 2017 11:04 PM

It was hard to remember Samajae Haynes-Jones wasn’t playing in the City League anymore.

The breakneck speed, the basketball attached to his hand like a yo-yo, the devastating cuts in transition, it was reminiscent of how Haynes-Jones lit up gymnasiums around Wichita when he was at East High.

Haynes-Jones scored a career-high 31 points — he had 21 at halftime — to provide a bright spot in No. 8 Wichita State’s 112-66 victory over Savannah State on Tuesday night at Koch Arena. The Shockers improved to 5-1 entering Saturday’s showdown with No. 16 Baylor, which suffered its first loss to Xavier by 13 points on Tuesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

Pause
Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers 0:51

Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers

Marshall talks about game, injured players 7:42

Marshall talks about game, injured players

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 3:28

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

Shocker players discuss easy win 4:10

Shocker players discuss easy win

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day 7:51

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

  • Shocker players discuss easy win

    Wichita State players Samajae Haynes-Jones, Rashard Kelly and Darral Willis talk about the Shockers 112-66 win over Savannah State.

Shocker players discuss easy win

Wichita State players Samajae Haynes-Jones, Rashard Kelly and Darral Willis talk about the Shockers 112-66 win over Savannah State.

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Shocker fans were encouraged to see Haynes-Jones whip past defenders like they were standing still in transition and connect on 4 of 6 three-point shots. But the coming days will be agonizing, as injuries to key players piled up on Tuesday.

The bad news started before tip-off, when starter Zach Brown joined Markis McDuffie on the bench in street clothes. There was no official word before the game, but Brown reportedly injured his knee in Monday’s practice and his status for the Baylor game is unclear.

The most worrisome injury was late in the first half, when star guard Landry Shamet’s right ankle twisted awkwardly landing on another player’s foot. Shamet limped off the court and watched the second half from the bench, his right ankle heavily wrapped in ice. The injury was not severe enough to immediately rule Shamet out for Saturday.

Throw in minor injuries to Haynes-Jones, who lost a tooth, and Conner Frankamp, who briefly exited the game after sliding awkwardly and grasping at his knee, and it was one of the more anxiety-laced 46-point victories.

More Videos

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

Pause
Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers 0:51

Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers

Marshall talks about game, injured players 7:42

Marshall talks about game, injured players

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 3:28

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

Shocker players discuss easy win 4:10

Shocker players discuss easy win

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day 7:51

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

  • Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

    The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge and former Shocker guard Zach Bush talk about WSU’s 112-66 win over Savannah State on Tuesday.

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge and former Shocker guard Zach Bush talk about WSU’s 112-66 win over Savannah State on Tuesday.

theying@wichitaeagle.com

While Wichita State eclipsed 100 points for the second time this season, it wasn’t from a crisp performance.

Koch Arena sat in silence as Savannah State launched its way to a 17-12 lead nearly eight minutes into the game. After 12 minutes, WSU’s lead was 29-24. The second half began similarly flat for WSU.

But playing a team that wanted nothing more than to shoot a three-pointer as quickly as possible, Wichita State had plenty of opportunity to reel off a run. In the final five minutes, WSU scored 21 points in 12 possessions to push its halftime lead to 55-29.

Savannah State is one of the most trigger-happy three-point shooting teams in college basketball and it reached its peak on Tuesday. The Tigers shattered their program-record in three-pointers attempted in a game (previously 52) by launching 55 shots from beyond the arc. They made 13 (24 percent).

More Videos

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

Pause
Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers 0:51

Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers

Marshall talks about game, injured players 7:42

Marshall talks about game, injured players

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 3:28

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

Shocker players discuss easy win 4:10

Shocker players discuss easy win

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day 7:51

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

  • Savannah State puts up 55 three-point attempts, but Shockers still roll

    Highlights from Wichita State’s 112-66 win over Savannah State on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Savannah State puts up 55 three-point attempts, but Shockers still roll

Highlights from Wichita State’s 112-66 win over Savannah State on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

theying@wichitaeagle.com

By rebounding close to 90 percent of those misses, Wichita State was able to finish with 67 rebounds — the fifth-most all-time. Darral Willis grabbed 12 rebounds, while Rashard Kelly added 10.

Outside of Haynes-Jones, WSU had five others in double-digit scoring with Willis (14), Kelly (12), Austin Reaves (12), Frankamp (10), and Rauno Nurger (10).

Savannah St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Smith

17

1-5

0-0

6

0

2

2

Glenn

15

0-0

0-0

1

0

3

0

Felder

14

1-7

0-0

2

1

1

3

Fenner

22

5-13

6-8

3

1

0

18

Sellers

26

2-7

0-0

1

2

2

6

Dasent

24

5-12

0-0

3

3

3

15

McClanahan

22

3-11

2-2

3

1

1

10

Jenkins

17

2-11

0-1

3

2

3

4

Pinkett

14

0-3

0-3

1

2

1

0

Orizu

10

1-1

0-2

1

0

1

2

Cabeza

7

1-3

1-2

0

0

0

4

Grant Jr.

6

1-3

0-0

0

1

1

2

Grant

6

0-4

0-0

0

0

0

0

Floyd

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-80

9-18

24

13

18

66

Percentages: FG .275, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 13-55, .236 (Dasent 5-11, Fenner 2-5, Sellers 2-6, McClanahan 2-7, Cabeza 1-3, Felder 1-7, Grant Jr. 0-1, Pinkett 0-1, Grant 0-3, Smith 0-3, Jenkins 0-8). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 9 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Dasent). Turnovers: 9 (Dasent 2, Sellers 2, Grant Jr., McClanahan, Orizu, Pinkett, Smith). Steals: 13 (Jenkins 2, McClanahan 2, Pinkett 2, Smith 2, Dasent, Felder, Fenner, Grant Jr., Sellers). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kelly

19

5-8

2-2

10

2

1

12

Morris

13

2-3

0-0

8

1

3

4

Frankamp

20

4-12

0-0

1

2

0

10

Reaves

23

4-9

0-0

3

2

1

12

Shamet

16

2-6

0-0

2

4

1

6

H-Jones

29

11-17

5-6

5

5

1

31

Nurger

20

3-6

4-4

8

2

1

10

Keyser

20

1-3

2-2

1

2

4

4

Willis

18

5-6

4-5

12

2

2

14

Midtgaard

9

1-1

0-0

5

0

2

2

Malone

9

1-3

0-0

1

2

0

2

Barney

3

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

0

Herrs

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

1

2

Bush

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

3

Totals

200

41-76

17-19

59

25

17

112

Percentages: FG .539, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Haynes-Jones 4-6, Reaves 4-8, Shamet 2-4, Frankamp 2-7, Bush 1-1, Kelly 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Malone 0-1, Nurger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 19 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris, Reaves, Willis). Turnovers: 19 (Keyser 3, Reaves 3, Willis 3, Haynes-Jones 2, Malone 2, Morris 2, Kelly, Midtgaard, Nurger, Shamet). Steals: 6 (Frankamp 2, Haynes-Jones, Keyser, Morris, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.

Savannah St.

29

37

66

Wichita St.

55

57

112

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll 1:44

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

Pause
Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers 0:51

Watch Chance Moore pick the Shockers

Marshall talks about game, injured players 7:42

Marshall talks about game, injured players

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win 3:28

Taylor and Zach break down Shocker win

Shocker players discuss easy win 4:10

Shocker players discuss easy win

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day 7:51

Taylor Eldridge breaks down Wichita State’s recruiting day

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

  • Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

    Highlights from Wichita State’s 112-66 win over Savannah State on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Highlights: 55 three-point attempts from Savannah State, but Shockers still roll

View More Video