Landry Shamet could play Saturday in Wichita State’s exhibition game

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall is optimistic that Landry Shamet, his star sophomore point guard, will be ready to play in the season-opener on Nov. 10 against Missouri-Kansas City.
In his weekly meeting with press on Tuesday, Marshall said Shamet is likely to play limited minutes in either Saturday’s exhibition against Henderson State or Monday’s exhibition against Newman but probably not in both games.
Shamet had offseason surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot on July 31 and was given a timetable of 12 to 16 weeks for recovery. It will be around the 14-week mark if Shamet plays in the exhibitions and close to the 15-week mark if he is able to play against UMKC.
“(Monday) he was out there in practice for the non-competitive part, then he did a few minutes of the competitive and he said he didn’t have any pain at all,” Marshall said. “His foot was just a little awkward from non-use. It looks great to have him back out there. We’ll just continually increase his minutes and he’ll probably play some either Saturday or Monday. I’m not sure he’ll play both.
“But the goal is to have him play some minutes, then have him increase those minutes so that ultimately when we open up against UMKC, if he hasn’t had any setbacks, then he’ll be good to go.”
On his weekly coaches show on Monday evening, Marshall said Shamet’s playing time would be somewhere between five to 10 minutes for the exhibition game.
But giving allowing him to establish a playing rhythm is important with early-season tests against the College of Charleston on Nov. 13 and in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22.
“Obviously he’s a very talented player and whatever we’re doing looks a lot better when he’s out there,” Marshall said on the show.
Shamet’s injury is far from the only health-related concern for the Shockers. Marshall said that seven of his 17 players are currently dealing with some sort of ailment. Shamet and Markis McDuffie, who is out until at least mid-December with a stress fracture, were the only major injuries.
Sophomore guard Austin Reaves had his third surgery in the last four years to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder this offseason. He was on his way to recovery, then came down with mononucleosis. While he was still sick, Reaves started complaining about a sore foot and Marshall said he hasn’t practiced “in a couple of weeks.”
“Right now I have no timetable on him because there’s no bone or structural damage,” Marshall said. “He’s had a MRI, it’s just some pain with a tendon. It’s just another tough break.”
Senior Shaquille Morris is another key player who has been dealing with illness, as his sickness caused him to miss the team picture in October. While Morris’ health has been improving, Marshall said on his coaches show the importance of the work he’s doing right now for later in the season.
“He’s had a lot of issues physically, but when he’s right he’s really, really good,” Marshall said on the show. “He’s got to push himself through these nagging injuries, so he can get into supreme shape so it doesn’t create situations where he’s fouling when he’s fatigued or doesn’t go 100 percent when he’s a little fatigued. When he’s out there, he really knows our stuff. He’s a smart basketball player. He’s strong and talented and skilled. We just need him to play his best as much as he can for as long as he can.”
Marshall also revealed that senior post Rauno Nurger caught an inadvertent elbow from Asbjorn Midtgaard in Monday’s practice.
“He gets two teeth chipped in practice,” Marshall said on the show. “So now we have to deal with that. He’s got to go to the dentist and do some cosmetic work.”
Marshall did not say anyone other than McDuffie, who is still in a walking boot, was already ruled out for Saturday’s exhibition.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
