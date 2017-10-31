Landry Shamet could play Saturday in Wichita State’s exhibition game

More Videos 0:35 Gregg Marshall gives injury report on Landry Shamet Pause 0:31 More Shockers basketball players hawk queso 1:00 What you may not know about your Shockers 1:09 2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness 3:03 11-year-old fulfills his dream of joining a basketball team 1:12 'Stranger Things' comes to College Hill for Halloween 1:29 Retiree talks about working for Tyson 2:11 How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways 0:42 Meet Penny: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project 1:35 Wichita bands perform national anthem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gregg Marshall gives injury report on Landry Shamet In his weekly press conference, Gregg Marshall gives an update on the recovery of Landry Shamet. In his weekly press conference, Gregg Marshall gives an update on the recovery of Landry Shamet. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

In his weekly press conference, Gregg Marshall gives an update on the recovery of Landry Shamet. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com