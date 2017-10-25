Wichita State and Newman set to play charity exhibition game on Nov. 6

More Videos 4:33 Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush Pause 1:09 2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness 1:00 What you may not know about your Shockers 2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 0:48 Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 2:04 Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:00 No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness Conner Frankamp was the repeat winner of the three-point contest and C.J. Keyser ran away from the competition in the dunk contest. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Conner Frankamp was the repeat winner of the three-point contest and C.J. Keyser ran away from the competition in the dunk contest. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Conner Frankamp was the repeat winner of the three-point contest and C.J. Keyser ran away from the competition in the dunk contest. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com