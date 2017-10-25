Wichita State and Newman set to play charity exhibition game on Nov. 6

Wichita State announced it is joining in on the charity basketball game to benefit hurricane relief efforts, as it has scheduled an exhibition with Newman University on Monday, Nov. 6 at Koch Arena with a 7 p.m. tipoff. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.
Tickets are priced at $15 and $20 with season ticket holders having the first opportunity to purchase their regular seats. All unclaimed tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning on GoShockers.com or by calling the WSU ticket office at 316-978-3267. Student tickets will have their pickup beginning on Monday, Oct. 30.
“This game combines two things that Wichitans are passionate about — basketball and helping others in need,” WSU head coach Gregg Marshall told GoShockers.com. “We hope it’s an event that not only Shockers and Jets, but our entire community can rally around.”
Newman is a NCAA Division II school coming off a 9-19 season. The program hired R.J. Allen as its head coach in the offseason.
The two programs have met four times — twice as an exhibition and twice during the regular season. The Shockers have won all four times, including a 102-53 victory over Newman in the 2011-12 season and a 105-57 victory in the 2014-15 season.
“We’re looking forward to having our guys play in a great atmosphere against one of the best teams in the country, knowing that it’s all for a worthy cause,” Allen told GoShockers.com.
The exhibition will be two days after Wichita State’s original exhibition game on Nov. 4 against Henderson State. The Shockers also play Oral Roberts this Saturday in a closed scrimmage before their season begins Friday, Nov. 10 against UMKC.
