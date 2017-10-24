USA Today cover is ‘more flattering than surprising’ to Wichita State

1:09 2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness Pause

4:33 Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush

4:31 What AAC coaches are saying about the Shockers

2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

2:05 The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman

0:48 Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

4:01 This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

2:04 K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss