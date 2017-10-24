Wichita State's men's basketball program posted on Twitter about the cover.
Wichita State Shockers

USA Today cover is ‘more flattering than surprising’ to Wichita State

By Taylor Eldridge

October 24, 2017 4:49 PM

Can Wichita State become the nation’s next powerhouse?

That’s the question USA Today aims to answer in its college basketball special edition, as coach Gregg Marshall and players Landry Shamet, Conner Frankamp, Markis McDuffie, and Shaquille Morris are featured prominently on the cover of the preview section.

To Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright, it’s a sign the Shockers have arrived as a national brand. Wichita State is a consensus top-10 team this preseason.

“I think it’s an acknowledgment of how our program is viewed and a validation of the work that’s been put in here,” Boatright said. “Honestly, it’s more flattering than surprising.”

The story details how Wichita State’s transition to the American Athletic Conference this season comes at the perfect time, as Marshall aims to keep the program among the nation’s best.

Boatright thinks Wichita State’s story is one that the casual college basketball fan can root for.

“With coach Marshall’s personality and his honesty and the way his players approach the game, I think we are a team that people coast-to-coast can enjoy watching play,” Boatright said.

The story can be found in the Tuesday, Oct. 24 edition of the USA Today, which is sold at most convenience and grocery stores. The special edition is expected to be available soon, as well.

As expected, Wichita State fans were excited to see their Shockers receive such lofty recognition from a national media oulet.

Taylor Eldridge: @tayloreldridge

