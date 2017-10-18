Shocker Madness belongs to C.J. Keyser and his dunks

As expected, Shocker Madness belonged to C.J. Keyser.
Nothing can capture the attention of a crowd like a thunderous dunker and Keyser delivered on his promise to put on a show Wednesday night at Koch Arena, as the Wichita State sophomore won the dunk contest without a challenge.
Not that anyone could do much to push Keyser after he jumped 17 feet from the basket, cocked the basketball all the way back and flushed it through the basket. And that was just his opener.
Keyser followed it up in the finals by running along the baseline, leaping from one side of the basket, floating underneath while putting the ball between his legs, and jamming it on the other side. The crowd at Koch Arena roared in their approval as a new dunk champion was crowned.
But perhaps the biggest — and probably the only — takeaway from the evening was the improved three-point shooting from senior Darral Willis.
In his first season at Wichita State last year, Willis took exactly one three-pointer and missed it. But Willis has been hard at work to improve his stroke and it was on display on Wednesday, as Willis drained 11 of 22 shots he attempted in the three-point contest.
His score wasn’t enough to advance to the finals, but to knock down 50 percent of his three-point shots is something that can help the Shockers this season. Willis followed it up with a three-pointer and a free-throw line jumper in the scrimmage.
The rest of the evening was rather uneventful.
Conner Frankamp didn’t receive a push in the three-point contest, as the senior won for the third straight year by finishing with a score of 21 in the finals. Tamara Lee won the women’s three-point contest.
The women scrimmaged for 10 minutes, and the white team defeated th and black team 21-5. The white team included Diamond Lockhart (8 points), Rangie Bessard (7 points), and Angiee Tompkins (2 points, 5 rebounds).
Samajae Haynes-Jones, a junior-college transfer from Wichita, impressed the most during the men’s 16-minute scrimmage. Haynes-Jones still looks like the quickest player on the court. The East graduate finished with five points and two steals.
Without three starters — Markis McDuffie (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), and Shaquille Morris (illness) — Wichita State evenly dispersed the remaining players on the black and yellow teams. The black team, with Rashard Kelly, Haynes-Jones and Frankamp, defeated the white team, with Zach Brown, Austin Reaves Darral Willis, 24-17. Frankamp and Willis led the game with six points each.
Seeing Morris with the team was a relief for some fans after the senior missed the team’s picture day on Tuesday, causing some speculation about his absence. Although Morris didn’t play in the scrimmage, he received a loud ovation from the fans when he was introduced at the start of the evening.
Wichita State also play host to a recruit in Chance Moore, a 6-foot-8 combination guard from Louisville who is ranked as a three-star prospect by 24/7 Sports.
