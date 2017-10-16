Wichita State guard Landry Shamet gets a hug from teammate Markis McDuffie after their 86-67 win at Missouri State last February. Both are out of practice with injuries.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet gets a hug from teammate Markis McDuffie after their 86-67 win at Missouri State last February. Both are out of practice with injuries. Fernando Salazar File photo
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet gets a hug from teammate Markis McDuffie after their 86-67 win at Missouri State last February. Both are out of practice with injuries. Fernando Salazar File photo

Wichita State Shockers

WSU’s Landry Shamet, Markis McDuffie on track with injury recoveries

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

October 16, 2017 10:02 AM

PHILADELPHIA

There wasn’t an update to give on the recovery of Landry Shamet and Markis McDuffie to their foot injuries at the AAC media day in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

No news is good news to coach Gregg Marshall because it means Shamet and McDuffie haven’t suffered a setback in their recovery from stress fractures. Shamet is still scheduled to return sometime in early-to-mid November, while McDuffie is still set for a return in mid-to-late December.

Read More

“Two of my best players are over there with broken feet,” Marshall told a group of national reporters. “We’re muddling through right now, but we’re going to continue to develop our bench and our depth.”

Shamet had surgery to fix a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on July 31, while McDuffie was diagnosed with a small stress fracture in the navicular bone in his left foot on Sept. 26. McDuffie’s injury did not require surgery.

For the players, the frustration of being sideline began to sink in once they started talking about basketball on Monday.

“I mean I’m fine, I’m not in any pain or anything, but it’s frustrating not being able to be out there with my team,” McDuffie said. “In my mind, I’m going to be better than ever when I come back.”

“I’ve gone through this before, just my other foot,” Shamet said. “I’m just going to continue to grind away with the rehab and it shouldn’t be too much longer. I try not to get too carried away or get too ahead of myself. I have to stay patient and stay smart with it. But we have a great training staff and they know what they’re doing.”

In their new free time, both said they have been taking advantage by watching even more video going into the season.

“Not just film of me, but I’m starting to watch film on some of the guys in the league,” McDuffie said. “I’m just learning and I’m trying to put some new things into my game when I can start dribbling a basketball and running down the court again. But for now, I’m kind of like a player-coach.”

Shamet hoped the additional time off his foot might actually pay dividends for the upcoming season.

“I’m trying to take advantage of the miles I’m not putting on my legs right now,” Shamet said. “I’m hoping that will carry me further here all the way through March.”

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

WSU hoping for faster offense to Tabitha Brown 1:22

WSU hoping for faster offense to Tabitha Brown

Pause
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:20

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

Bill Snyder's news conference after TCU loss 6:05

Bill Snyder's news conference after TCU loss

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

2017 Bloktoberfest: steins of beer, lederhosen and weiner dogs 1:26

2017 Bloktoberfest: steins of beer, lederhosen and weiner dogs

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

  • 2013 National Semifinal game between Wichita State and Louisville

    In wake of Louisville scandal, Wichita State University's head coach Gregg Marshall wants to replay 2013 Final Four game. WSU lost by four points.

2013 National Semifinal game between Wichita State and Louisville

View More Video