Shockers tabbed by coaches to finish second in the AAC

Wichita State will have to earn the respect from its peers in the American Athletic Conference.

The Shockers were picked to finish second in the AAC in their debut season by the coaches, collecting a total of 115 votes — just one behind preseason conference favorite Cincinnati. Wichita State received five first-place votes, while Cincinnati received seven in the poll released Monday morning at the AAC Media Day in Philadelphia.

While Cincinnati is regarded as a Top-25 team with four of its top scorers returning from last season’s 30-win team, the Bearcats being picked over Wichita State came as a bit of a surprise. The Shockers enter the 2017-18 season as a unanimous Top-10 squad in the country with all five starters returning from a 31-win team.

WSU sophomore Landry Shamet was named on the first-team all-conference team by the coaches, joining SMU guard Shake Milton, Connecticut guard Jalen Adams, Houston guard Rob Gray, and Central Florida guard B.J. Taylor. Milton was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 assists per game last season.

AAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Cincinnati 116 (7)

2. Wichita State 115 (5)

3. Central Florida 93

4. SMU 91

5. Connecticut 79

6. Houston 72

7. Temple 68

8. Tulsa 52

9. Memphis 36

10. Tulane 30

11. East Caroline 24

12. South Florida 16

AAC Preseason Individual Honors

Player of the Year — Shake Milton, SMU

Rookie of the Year — Alterique Gilbert, Connecticut

First team

Shake Milton, SMU

Jalen Adams, Connecticut

Rob Gray, Houston

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

B.J. Taylor, Central Florida

Second team

Gary Clark, Cincinnati

Junior Etou, Tulsa

Jacob Evans, Cincinnati

Tacko Fall, Central Florida

Kyle Washington, Cincinnati