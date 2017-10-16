Shockers tabbed by coaches to finish second in the AAC

Wichita State will have to earn the respect from its peers in the American Athletic Conference.
The Shockers were picked to finish second in the AAC in their debut season by the coaches, collecting a total of 115 votes — just one behind preseason conference favorite Cincinnati. Wichita State received five first-place votes, while Cincinnati received seven in the poll released Monday morning at the AAC Media Day in Philadelphia.
While Cincinnati is regarded as a Top-25 team with four of its top scorers returning from last season’s 30-win team, the Bearcats being picked over Wichita State came as a bit of a surprise. The Shockers enter the 2017-18 season as a unanimous Top-10 squad in the country with all five starters returning from a 31-win team.
WSU sophomore Landry Shamet was named on the first-team all-conference team by the coaches, joining SMU guard Shake Milton, Connecticut guard Jalen Adams, Houston guard Rob Gray, and Central Florida guard B.J. Taylor. Milton was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 assists per game last season.
AAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Cincinnati 116 (7)
2. Wichita State 115 (5)
3. Central Florida 93
4. SMU 91
5. Connecticut 79
6. Houston 72
7. Temple 68
8. Tulsa 52
9. Memphis 36
10. Tulane 30
11. East Caroline 24
12. South Florida 16
AAC Preseason Individual Honors
Player of the Year — Shake Milton, SMU
Rookie of the Year — Alterique Gilbert, Connecticut
First team
Shake Milton, SMU
Jalen Adams, Connecticut
Rob Gray, Houston
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
B.J. Taylor, Central Florida
Second team
Gary Clark, Cincinnati
Junior Etou, Tulsa
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
Tacko Fall, Central Florida
Kyle Washington, Cincinnati
