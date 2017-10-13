Wichita State volleyball remains undefeated in the American, takes over first place with victory over SMU

What would happen when the offense couldn’t carry the Wichita State volleyball team?
The No. 22-ranked Shockers provided the answer in their 3-1 victory over Southern Methodist (23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12) at Koch Arena on Friday night.
For the first time in conference play WSU’s offense hit below .300, but it didn’t matter because the Shockers delivered arguably their finest defensive outing of the season in a battle of conference unbeatens. WSU (15-3, 7-0) stands alone at the top of the American standings after delivering the first conference loss to SMU (12-6, 6-1).
“We’re the top scoring team in the league,” WSU coach Chris Lamb said. “If we can hang out and be apart of the top defensive teams, you’ve got to like your chances.”
The superb dig by @Gio_Civita97 keeps the point alive, which the Shockers end up winning. pic.twitter.com/3w5WVQcNzZ— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 14, 2017
SMU entered the match as one of the better defensive teams in the Americans, ranking tops in the conference with 17 digs per set.
The Mustangs lived up to their reputation on Friday, finishing with 17.5 digs per set and limiting WSU’s offense to a .275 hitting percentage. But the Shockers beat SMU at its own game, as they finished with a season-high 95 digs (nearly 24 per set) and libero Giorgia Civita finished with a match-high 29 digs.
“You’re going to make me cry,” Lamb said when told the stat after the match. “I have been begging...begging for digs.”
Lamb noticed Wichita State’s digging had taken a dive since conference play began, covered up by an offense that has been dominant. But he knew the time would come when the Shockers couldn’t fall back on their offense and would need to win a match another way.
Friday night proved to be that time.
“Our practice routine changed and we brought back something that hasn’t been around here for awhile,” Lamb said. “It makes me feel silly for not remembering, but maybe we found something that’s good for our team. Maybe them just seeing they can do it, maybe they will have some more belief.”
Setter Emily Hiebert said the change in routine was bringing back a digging drill that forces the players to constantly be on the move.
“It’s a lot of chasing after balls and hustle plays and diving on the floor,” Hiebert said.
Now THAT is how you put a down, @abbie22lehman pic.twitter.com/TS8blBfNfC— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 14, 2017
The night began in strange fashion, as Wichita State allowed an 14-8 lead in the first game to slip away due to a variety of uncharacteristic mistakes. The home crowd of 3,687 were stunned when SMU rallied for a 25-23 victory — the second time WSU has lost a first game at home in conference play.
Poor passing was the biggest culprit to the slow start. Hiebert was too often pulled away from the net, which led to a downgrade in the quality of WSU’s attack. Outside of Abbie Lehman’s seven kills, the rest of the team finished with six kills and six errors on 27 attempts in the first set.
Again, the Shockers found themselves in a back-and-forth tussle with SMU in the second game. But with the score tied at 17, WSU closed the last competitive game of the match out with an 8-1 rally. WSU would polish off the victory with two straight 25-12 games.
Lehman finished with a match-high 20 kills and hit .576 for the match, as the Newton native is now hitting .547 in conference play.
Gorgeous offense here from the Shox. @emily13hiebert fools the block with the perfect backset to @abbie22lehman as WSU ties SMU at 22. pic.twitter.com/WZPGeaPtlY— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 14, 2017
Teams know Lehman is a deadly weapon, but are still trying to figure out how to slow her down. On Friday, Lehman found great success when she slid behind the setter. Hiebert did such a good job of selling it, the block had no idea it was coming until Lehman was pounding the ball down.
“I ran behind the setter a lot more than I have since conference started and that opened some things up,” Lehman said. “Just Emily putting me in good situations with great sets, that also helped.”
“We’ve been running kind of like fake plays to get them to think she’s going somewhere else and she ends up somewhere else to open it up so there’s no block,” Hiebert added. “
Although the numbers for the outside hitters, Tabitha Brown (13 kills on .130 hitting) and Mikaela Raudsepp (8 kills on .280 hitting), were down from where they had been, Lamb was encouraged by the quality of swings they took. Lamb gave credit to SMU libero Montana Watts, who he called the best in the conference. for preventing several shots he was certain were kills.
But the story of Friday was the play of WSU’s defense, led by Civita, Hanna Shelton (season-high 17 digs) and Gabi Mostrom (season-high 15 digs).
Wichita State will host Tulsa (9-10, 3-4) at Koch Arena at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Tulsa is coming off a 3-1 victory at Memphis on Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1999.
“I’ve always said Tulsa and Wichita State should be playing each other,” Lamb said. “I could never get it to happen. We’ll probably be buddies now. I have a feeling we’ll be travel partners and I would like to establish a nice little relationship with old Tulsa and see what I can do.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
Comments