Danish freshman Asbjorn Midtgaard making impression on WSU

Before Asbjorn Midtgaard can fully transition to life in America on Wichita State’s campus, the 7-footer from Denmark is faced with a dilemma.
What’s his nickname going to be?
Some have started calling Midtgaard “The Mountain,” an ode to a character on Game of Thrones. Some fans have already gravitated toward “God’s Bear,” the Danish-to-English translation of his first name. He’s also heard “big fella,” “big dog,” and even “monster.”
“Right now I’m kind of in limbo with my name,” Midtgaard said. “I have like 16 names right now, so I’m just seeing what I like and what I don’t. So far nothing right now, but I’m always up for suggestions.”
Regardless of what nickname is attached to Midtgaard, the Danish big man figures to be a big factor in the coming years on the Wichita State basketball team.
The path to minutes this season is blocked by a pair of seniors, Shaquille Morris and Rauno Nurger. Coach Gregg Marshall will have an early decision to make whether or not to redshirt Midtgaard this season. Marshall wants to reserve comment this early in October, but teammates had high praise for the freshman before Friday’s practice.
“I tell people all the time his junior year he’s going to dominate,” senior forward Rashard Kelly said. “Just because of who he battles against every day in practice. Going against (Morris and Nurger) as a freshman every day, day in and day out, he has no choice but to get better. By the time he’s our age, he should be dominating.”
Midtgaard comes to Wichita State after averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Horsholm 79ers in the Danish league. After Midtgaard signed with the Shockers, Marshall noted that he has the two qualities he desires in a post player: “hustle and muscle.”
Playing center for Marshall requires a player protect the rim and rebound, and Midtgaard has the potential to excel in both. An added bonus is his quickness up and down the floor for a 7-footer.
“He definitely has a lot of potential,” Nurger said. “The first thing I told him is try to slow down. Coming to this level from high school, it’s a lot faster and a lot more physical. He just needs to slow down a little bit and take his time.”
Practicing against seniors like Kelly, Darral Willis, Morris, and Nurger has its advantages. Midtgaard studies their routines, their work ethic in the weight room, and how they handle themselves away from Koch Arena.
His growth this season is crucial since Wichita State could turn to him as early as next season for major minutes.
“I learn so much,” Midtgaard said. “I always try to ask questions when I see fit. They’re always trying to guide me in the right direction. They give me a tough time on the court and that’s the way it should be.”
Kelly said Midtgaard made an impression with the team soon after he arrived on campus in late June. A group of players, usually wing players, would organize late-night pick-up games during the summer. Midtgaard made it to every session.
“He was brought in to be a basketball player and he might not know how huge he is all the time, but he’s a hard-worker,” Kelly said. “And that’s a good start.”
And as far as Midtgaard transitioning to America?
He grew up speaking English as a second language, so he’s adapted to the culture quickly.
“He’s more Americanized than I thought,” Kelly said. “You see him walking around in a baseball cap with some Jordans on. For a 7-footer from Denmark, I thought he was going to be a farm boy. But he’s been fitting in pretty good so far.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
