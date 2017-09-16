More Videos

Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade 1:09

Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade

Pause
Koch Arena undergoes big changes 1:20

Koch Arena undergoes big changes

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Buhler dominates Collegiate 1:55

Buhler dominates Collegiate

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action 0:44

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action

911 call from Emprise Bank about check 8:02

911 call from Emprise Bank about check

Derby bounces back with a 60-28 victory over Maize 2:07

Derby bounces back with a 60-28 victory over Maize

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Andale beats Mulvane 48-20 1:30

Andale beats Mulvane 48-20

  • Wichita State vs. No. 8 Creighton

    Wichita State volleyball shut down No. 8 Creighton, for its first Top 25 win this season.

Wichita State vs. No. 8 Creighton

Wichita State volleyball shut down No. 8 Creighton, for its first Top 25 win this season.
gcohen32@gmail.com
New Wichita State assistant coach brings plenty of experience

Wichita State Shockers

New Wichita State assistant coach brings plenty of experience

While conducting a basketball camp at Koch Arena, new Wichita State assistant coach Donnie Jones sat to talk with Kansas.com about joining the Shockers. He brings plenty of experience working as head coach at the University of Central Florida from 2010 to 2016. Also being an assistant to Billy Donovan at Florida, where the pair led the Gators to back to back national championships in 2006 and 2007. This last year he has been working for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers as a scout. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle / June 8, 2017)