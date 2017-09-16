Wichita State vs. No. 8 Creighton

While conducting a basketball camp at Koch Arena, new Wichita State assistant coach Donnie Jones sat to talk with Kansas.com about joining the Shockers. He brings plenty of experience working as head coach at the University of Central Florida from 2010 to 2016. Also being an assistant to Billy Donovan at Florida, where the pair led the Gators to back to back national championships in 2006 and 2007. This last year he has been working for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers as a scout. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle / June 8, 2017)